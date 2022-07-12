Amazon Kindle hits a new all-time low price for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and as always, Amazon’s own products are seeing some big discounts. If you’re in the market to buy an e-reader, now is the best time to pull the trigger. The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite Signature Edition are selling at their best-ever prices. But if you are on a tight budget and don’t want to spend more than $50, you can grab the entry-level Kindle at its best-ever price.

Usually available for $89.99, the basic Kindle 10th Gen has hit a new all-time low price of $44.99, making it one of the top Prime Day deals. It’s an absolute steal at this price.

The basic Kindle features a 6-inch E Ink display that’s readable even in direct sunlight. It also has a built-in front light for reading at night or in the dark. Its display isn’t the sharpest around but should be fine if you’re just going to read text. If you’re planning to read comics, we recommend going with the Paperwhite as it has a bigger and sharper display.

The Kindle packs 8GB of storage which is enough to store thousands of ebooks. In terms of battery life, you have nothing to worry about. A single charge will last up to four weeks. In addition to reading books, you can also listen to audiobooks from Audibles via Bluetooth headphones.

We highly recommend buying a case for the Kindle since it doesn’t have an IP rating or waterproofing properties similar to the Paperwhite or the Oasis.

Apart from the basic Kindle, other Kindle e-readers are also seeing some sweet discounts. The Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite Signature Edition are currently down to their lowest prices. Meanwhile, the flagship Kindle Oasis is $80 off its regular price.

Not sure which Kindle e-reader is the best for you? Check out our head-to-head comparison of the Kindle Vs Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis Vs Kindle Paperwhite.