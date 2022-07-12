Is the Kindle Oasis waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

If you’re a fan of reading in the bath, at the beach, or by the pool, then a waterproof e-reader would make a reasonable investment. The trouble is, most of them aren’t waterproof at all, and many aren’t even water-resistant. While a wet book may end up with curled-up pages, a wet Kindle may be broken for good, and that’s a costly mistake to make. Amazon has a bunch of Kindles on offer, and the lineup differs on how well it can handle some water, so this becomes a pertinent question to ask before you hit the pool.

Is the Kindle Oasis waterproof?

Like the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis has been designed to withstand a certain amount of exposure to liquid, but that doesn’t make it truly waterproof.

The Kindle Oasis has an IPX8 rating, meaning that it can withstand complete immersion in fresh water for up to 60 minutes at up to 2 meters depth. While this certainly makes it more waterproof than the base-level Kindle models, it still won’t tolerate immersion in salt water, and Amazon still recommends quickly retrieving and drying your Kindle if it accidentally gets wet.

It’s also important to note that an IPX8 rating doesn’t make your Kindle Oasis waterproof against water at high pressure, so pool jets, waves, and hoses are a no-go.

While it’s nice to know that your Kindle Oasis is safe to use at the pool, beach, or in the bath, if it does become fully submerged in salt water, chlorinated water, or soapy water, you will need to rinse it with fresh water before allowing it to completely dry.

What to do if you drop your Kindle Oasis in the water

If you do accidentally drop your Kindle Oasis in the water, then here’s what to do:

Remove your Kindle Oasis Case if present. Allow excess water to drain from the micro-USB port. Place your Kindle in a well-ventilated area in an upright position to allow water to drain from the USB port. Leave your Kindle to dry before charging it.

