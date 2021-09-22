Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen, better battery life, and USB-C charging

Amazon has just refreshed its Kindle e-reader lineup with the launch of two new Paperwhite models. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen is a direct successor to the Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen. The new model offers a bigger display, better battery life, faster performance, and more. Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a brand new addition, offering a more premium experience.

Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen

The most drastic change on the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen is the bigger 6.8-inch screen, a step up from the 6.0-inch panel on the previous model. The bigger screen should mean a more immersive reading experience and less scrolling as more text can be displayed on the page. The top and side bezels are now narrower, giving the e-reader a more modern look. However, we’ll have to see whether the smaller bezels make it difficult to hold the device.

There’s no upgrade to the display panel, though, as you’re still getting a black and white e-ink display with 300ppi. It’s a glare-free display that reads like paper and remains readable even under direct sunlight. The new model also packs significantly more LEDs — 17 LEDs compared to just 5 LEDs on the last model — so it should be able to more evenly lit the content on the screen. More importantly, the Kindle Paperwhite 11th features adjustable warm light, allowing users to change the light color from white to amber for a more comfortable reading experience at night. The warm light feature was only available on the top-tier Kindle Oasis models up until now.

In terms of performance, the new model promises up to 20% faster page turns thanks to a new, more powerful SoC. Another significant change is that the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen finally ditches the ancient Micro-USB port in favor of a USB-C port. That means you can now finally use the same charger to charge your phone and Kindle. This is a pretty significant change considering even the top-tier Kindle Oasis is stuck with a MicroUSB port.

The battery life also sees a big upgrade, with Amazon claiming up to 10 weeks on a single charge, a notable improvement over the 10th Gen model, which promised up to six weeks of battery life.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Alongside the regular Paperwhite, Amazon has also unveiled a new model called the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The Signature Edition model is identical to the standard model except in three regards. The first is that it comes with ambient light sensors, which automatically adjust screen brightness based on lighting conditions. Second, it has Qi wireless charging support (up 10 10W). Finally, the Paperwhite Signature Edition has a more extensive 32GB storage.

Elsewhere, both models offer IPX8 water resistance, Wi-Fi connectivity and run the latest version of Kindle software out-of-the-box.

Pricing & Availability

The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen with 8GB storage is priced at $139.99, while the Signature Edition model will set you back $189.99. Note that these prices are for the ad-supported models — you’ll have to shell out $20 extra if you for regular models. The new Kindle Paperwhite lineup is available for pre-order today. The standard model will start shipping from October 27, while the Signature Edition will hit the shelves on November 4.