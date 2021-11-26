Amazon is offering up to 30% off on the Kindle e-book readers for Black Friday

Amazon’s Black Friday deals have been live since early this week, with the retail giant offering generous discounts on the Echo speakers and Fire TV sticks throughout the week. And now, the Kindle e-book readers are joining the Black Friday party as well. All Kindle e-readers are currently on sale, including the base Kindle, Kindle Oasis, Paperwhite Kids, and more.

Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) The 11-the Gen Kindle Paperwhite offers a large 6.8-inch e-ink display, adujustable warm light, IPX8 water resitance, and up to 10 weeks of battery life. Buy from Amazon

The most exciting deal here is for the 11th Gen Kindle Paperwhite, which was launched just two months ago. On this Black Friday, you can pick up the all-new Paperwhite (ad-supported) for just $105, a good $35 off its maximum retail price of $140. The ad-free model also sees a flat $35 discount, bringing down its original price to $125.

For $105 or $125, you get a large 6.8-inch e-ink display that reads like paper, and since it’s glare-free, it remains readable even under direct sunlight. The new Kindle Paperwhite also has an adjustable warm light, allowing users to change the light color from white to amber for a more comfortable reading experience at night. Other highlights include IPX8 water resistance, 8GB storage, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and a USB Type-C port.

Kindle Oasis The Kindle Oasis offers a 7-inch e-ink display, a premium design, IPX8 rating and adjustable warm light. Buy from Amazon

If you can spend more, the Kindle Oasis is also on sale and can be yours for just $175, a flat $75 discount from its original price. The Oasis offers a premium design, better ergonomics, and a larger display than other Kindle models.

The base Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Paperwhite Kids are on sale, too.

Check out our Black Friday deals roundup for the best deals on smartphones and earbuds, PC hardware, smart TVs, and home audio.