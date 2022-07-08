Is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader in the Kindle lineup, and for good reasons. It’s reasonably priced and is better than the barebones Kindle in almost all areas, featuring a sharper, brighter display, longer battery life, and a premium design. The newer Paperwhite 11th Gen has an even bigger display, and in some regards, it even beats the flagship Kindle Oasis, packing USB-C charging port and wireless charging support. But is the Kindle Paperwhite waterproof?

The short answer is: yes, the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, with the term very loosely used here. The device has an IPX8 rating which makes it water-resistant. That means the Kindle Paperwhite can be safely used around water — if you understand the limitations. You can take it near a swimming pool, dunk it in a fish tank, and even wash it with tap water once in a while as part of your cleaning and maintenance routine. However, it’s also important to understand the limitation and caveats here. An IP rating doesn’t make a device immune to water, and the same is true for Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon notes that the Kindle Paperwhite can survive immersion in 2 meters deep water for up to 60 minutes and up to 0.25 meters of seawater for up to 3 minutes. However, it’s not recommended to immerse the device in salt water, soapy water, or other corrosive liquids.

If your Kindle Paperwhite gets wet or is immersed in water, let it fully dry before attempting to charge it. Don’t use an external heat source to dry the device. Instead, let the device dry by standing it upright and keeping it in a well-ventilated area. You should also not expose the Kindle Paperwhite to pressurized water, high-velocity water, or extremely humid conditions.

And while the Kindle Paperwhite is water-resistant, it doesn’t have any protection against dust. But this isn’t a big deal and something that can be solved by putting on a folio case. Check out the best cases for the Kindle Paperwhite. And note that not all Kindle Paperwhite models are water-resistant. Only the Paperwhite 9th Gen, 10th, Gen, and 11th Gen models have an IPX8 rating.

Bottom line

So yes, the Kindle Paperwhite is water-resistant and can withstand water splash or a short immersion in fresh water. However, you should avoid exposing the device to saltwater and other corrosive liquids.