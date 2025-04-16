Amazon Kindle Scribe $325 $400 Save $75 The Kindle Scribe is an e-reader that can also be used to jot down notes. Not only does this come in handy when you're reading books, but you also can use it to author some documents on the go. Grab it now for less, thanks to this discount from Amazon. $325 at Amazon

Amazon makes some of the best e-readers on the market, offering a robust lineup of devices, along with fantastic software support. But if you're looking for something that's just a little different, the Kindle Scribe is going to be the way to go. Not only is it a fantastic e-reader, but it also offers support for a stylus, which means you can take notes in books, create memos, check off to-do lists, and more.

Of course, something like this isn't all that cheap, with the usual price of the Kindle Scribe coming in at $400. Thankfully, this sale from Amazon drops the price down by quite a bit, coming in at just $325 right now, falling to its lowest price ever. So if you've been thinking about buying a new e-reader, then this one might be the one for you.

What's great about the Kindle Scribe?

The Kindle Scribe comes with a large 10.2-inch screen that delivers crisp visuals and a glare-free experience. The screen is also backlit, which means you can enjoy reading your books no matter the environment. Now, as stated before, what makes the Scribe special is that you can use the included Pen to scribble down notes.

You can jot down notes in books, or use the built-in journal to capture your personal thoughts. There are now also AI tools available as well, which can help you be a little more productive when needed. For the most part, it's a fairly seamless experience that can change the way you think about e-readers.

Of course, you get access to the Kindle Store, which provides over 15 million titles to choose from, and if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can even gain access to some titles for free. This model comes with 16GB of internal storage, and provides up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The Kindle Scribe also has an IPX8 rating, which means you can take the device with you into a bath or pool without having to fear that it will get damaged if submerged. This is one of the better Kindle devices you can buy, and with this discount, it certainly makes it worth it if you've been thinking about buying an e-reader.

So grab this deal from Amazon while you can. Or if you're still not sold, you can check out some of the other e-readers that we currently recommend. Just be sure to act quickly because this promotion on the Kindle Scribe won't be around for long.