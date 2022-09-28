Amazon’s new Kindle e-reader lets you take notes and sign documents

Hot on the heels of the new entry-level Kindle launch earlier this month, Amazon is back again with another e-reader. The new Kindle Scribe is unlike any other e-reader in Amazon’s Kindle lineup, allowing users to not just read but also take notes and sign documents.

The Kindle Scribe comes with a built-in pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the device. Amazon offers two pen options: Basic and Premium, and the company says both pens deliver a precise writing experience. The pen can be used to highlight books, take notes, and even sign PDFs and Microsoft Word documents.

You can take notes using a variety of templates, including to-do lists and lined paper. These notes are automatically saved and backed up to the cloud and come 2023, they will also be accessible directly from the Kindle app on your phone and PC. Another feature that’s also coming in early 2023 is the ability to send documents to Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word.

“It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices.

The Kindle Scribe sports a large 10.2-inch glare-free E-Ink display, which is bigger than the Kindle Oasis’s 7-inch display. The panel offers 300 PPI and has an auto-adjusting front light. In addition, the Kindle Oasis also has an adjustable Warm Light and dark mode for a better reading experience at night. These features are available on the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and Oasis.

The Kindle Scribe charges via a USB-C port and can last up to 12 weeks on a single charge. The device is only 5.8mm thick and features an ergonomic design similar to the Kindle Oasis.

The Kindle Scribe is available for pre-order starting at $339. It comes in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options, and two pen options: battery-free Basic Pen and Premium Pen with a dedicated eraser on top and a customizable shortcut button.