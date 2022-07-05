What benefits do you get from Amazon Kindle Unlimited?

We’ve reached a point on the modern timeline where there are subscription services for almost anything. That’s especially true when it comes to digital content. You’ve got music streaming services, TV streaming services, cloud gaming, etc.

Perhaps one of the lesser-known subscription services is Amazon Kindle Unlimited. So what’s this paid addition all about? What does it include, and is it worth it? Here’s everything you need to know regarding this particular matter.

What’s Amazon Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service from Amazon that revolves around reading. By paying $9.99 per month, the company gives you access to:

Over 2 million digital books to read.

Thousands of books to listen to.

Up to three magazine subscriptions, such as Men’s Health.

Think of it as any paid streaming service. You pay a monthly fee for unlimited access to a certain catalog instead of buying the titles individually. The downside is that you own none of the releases, and when you stop paying, you lose access to everything. Many people prefer this business model, though. Amazon Kindle Unlimited spares you the hassle of needing to pay for every single book you plan on reading. Notably, though, not all books on Amazon are included in this service.

Is Kindle Unlimited for you?

If you’re an active reader who goes through several books per month, then this subscription might make sense to you. If it typically takes you more than a month to finish a book, then you will save more money by just buying the books you want to read individually. Ultimately, you get a 30-day free trial before paying for the subscription, so you can try and decide accordingly. If you change your mind down the road, you can cancel your subscription at any given point.

Note: you don’t actually need to own a Kindle ebook reader for you to enjoy a Kindle Unlimited subscription. However, as expected, the Kindle hardware and the Kindle Unlimited subscription complement each other.

Will you subscribe to Amazon Kindle Unlimited? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.