Kindle update revamps the home screen and navigation experience

Amazon has announced a big software update for its Kindle lineup of e-book readers. The update, which will start rolling out in the coming weeks, brings a brand-new design to the home screen and library UI, and also adds a new navigation bar.

The most striking change detailed by Amazon is the revamped home screen. Gone is the top row, which consisted of the home button, back key, settings, and quick access buttons for Goodreads and Kindle Store, and in its place is a prominent search bar with rounded corners followed by the Store button located in the right corner.

Another big change is the new drop-down settings menu which can be collapsed by swiping down or tapping on the arrow. When expanded, it reveals toggles for Airplane mode, Bluetooth, Sync, and All settings. These toggles now have round icons, while the brightness slider that appears just below has also been redesigned and looks much more modern than the previous dashed slider.

At the bottom, you’ll see a new navigation bar with Home and Library tabs. A small book icon appears between these tabs that let you quickly jump back to your current book from any screen.

Finally, the Kindle update also improves the Home and Library experiences. On Home, you can now access up to 20 of your recently read books. By swiping left while in Library, you’ll find new filters, sort menus, a new collection view, and an interactive scrollbar.

Which Kindle readers are eligible for this update?

The new Kindle software update with a revamped home screen UI will be rolling out to the base Kindle, Paperwhite, and Oasis models.

Here’s the complete list of models confirmed to receive the update:

Kindle (8th Gen)

Kindle (10th Gen)

Kindle Paperwhite 3 (7th Gen)

Kindle Paperwhite 4 (10th Gen)

Kindle Oasis (8th Gen)

Kindle Oasis 2 (9th Gen)

Kindle Oasis 3 (10th Gen)

If you own any of the above-mentioned devices, look out for a new software update in the coming weeks.