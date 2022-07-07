Is the Amazon Kindle waterproof? Does it have an IP rating?

Amazon Kindle e-readers are excellent devices for those looking to own a device dedicated to reading. What’s so great is that you can buy a Kindle for a cheap price, too. They’re most certainly more affordable than the versatile iPads. You get to read ePub files, browse the Kindle Store for good reads, and carry them around with you wherever you go. Though, there’s a common (and important) question that crosses people’s minds regarding these devices. Is the Amazon Kindle waterproof? Here’s what you need to know about this particular matter.

Is the Amazon Kindle waterproof?

First, let’s start by highlighting that no Kindle e-reader is waterproof. Some models are water-resistant. This resistance could wear away down the road due to natural factors. To answer your question, though, the Kindle 10th Gen doesn’t have an IP rating, so it’s not claimed to be water-resistant at all. This means you shouldn’t splash it with water or use it while taking a bath or swimming. This applies to the entire line of base Kindles. So models released prior to the 10th generation also don’t have an IP rating. You can safely wipe their displays with a damp cloth for cleaning but refrain from exposing them to a water flow.

If you really want a Kindle that resists water, Amazon resorts to IPX8 resistance rating on some non-base models. So far, though, the company has never included an IP rating on the base lineup of Kindles. If you submerge a water-resistant model in salty water, it’s a good idea to rinse it thoroughly with regular, clean water afterward. You wouldn’t want salt particles dropping on your bed next time you’re reading after it dries. If you have a Kindle that isn’t water-resistant, you can look for waterproof cases to apply this layer of protection to your incompatible model.

