Amazon just leaked a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Canada has just leaked a brand new Kindle Paperwhite alongside an additional “Signature Edition”, thanks to a now-removed comparison table. The comparison table showed the differences between the last generation of Kindle Paperwhite and the new generation. While the regular Kindle Paperwhite sporting a 6.8-inch E-ink display. The Signature Edition also comes with wireless charging, more storage, and backlights which adjust based on the current light levels of the environment it’s being used in.

GoodEReader (via The Verge) spotted the addition to Amazon Canada, and we get an idea of what to expect thanks to the comparison table that’s published. Both Kindles are IPX8 water-resistant, and both have an adjustable warm light. The regular Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB of storage, whereas the Signature Edition has 32GB of storage. Both support Wi-Fi, and both have 17 LEDs on the front (up from just four on the regular Kindle). There are obviously a lot of details left out too, such as what type of charging port it uses. Kindles have been using micro USB for years upon years, and even the flagship Kindle Oasis still uses a micro USB port.

It’s unclear when Amazon will announce both of these new e-readers, though it’s likely to be soon given that it’s clear the site was being prepared for its launch. The last Kindle Paperwhite came out in November 2018, so we may not be too far off a launch. The Kindle Paperwhite appears to cost $149.99, and the Signature Edition appears to cost $209.99.

Last week saw the arrival of a complete Kindle UI revamp that will roll out over the next few weeks. It brings a brand-new design to the home screen and library UI, and also adds a new navigation bar. Presumably, both new models will have the latest Kindle firmware preloaded on release.

Featured image: Amazon Kindle (10th Generation)