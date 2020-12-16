Amazon Luna cloud gaming service now available on these Android devices

Amazon is finally expanding its cloud gaming service ‘Luna’ to Android devices. A competitor to similar services from Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, Amazon officially launched Luna back in October and had made it available for Fire TV, Windows, Mac, and iOS users. Starting today, owners of certain Google, Samsung, and OnePlus smartphones can get access to the service at an early access cost of $5.99 per month.

The subscription offers you access to unlimited hours of play along with a library of AAA games, at 1080p/60fps with 4K/60fps in the pipeline. It also offers the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously. You can expect games like Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, The Impossible Lair, Iconoclasts, GRID, ABZU, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, and more.

Hey @TheCodeB00K, as Raghu from Team Luna explains below, you won’t have to wait very long for Android support (or, like, at all). Play Luna with early access now: https://t.co/IU81kXZouU pic.twitter.com/aVDCbQcP64 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) December 15, 2020

Luna for Android will be accessible via a web app (similar to iOS) by visiting amazon.com/luna. It is recommended that you use Chrome browser and Android 9 or higher and there will be support for the Luna Controller along with other Bluetooth controllers as well as the Xbox One Controller, and the DualShock 4. Having said that, for some weird reason, the service will only be available on the following Android devices:

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

We are not sure as to why Amazon has made the service available to only a handful of Android devices, especially since Luna can run via a web browser. The whole point of cloud gaming is that it doesn’t require one to have high-end hardware and just stream games off the internet. Our guess is that Amazon is currently limiting the number of devices only for early access and more devices should be added to the list in the near future. You can check out the full list of supported devices and browsers over here.