After launching in early access over one year ago, Amazon has announced that its Luna cloud gaming service is now available to everyone in the mainland United States. Since its initial launch, the service has expanded to more devices, now covering Windows, macOS, Chromebooks, iOS (via the web), Android (including Fire tablets), and Fire TV devices. Now, it’s also available to anyone who wants to try it, and it’s launching with some perks for Amazon Prime members. There are also some new features.

New Amazon Luna channels and pricing

Amazon is launching the Prime Gaming Channel, which is a new way to access games at no additional cost if you have an Amazon Prime membership. The selection of games available rotates, and it’s available initially with games that include Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, and Flashback. From March 8th to March 14th, Ubisoft’s Immortals: Fenyx Rising will also be available as part of this channel.

There are two other new channels joining Amazon Luna today. First is the Retro Channel, which grants members access to old-school titles such as Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Metal Slug 3, and Castlevania Anniversary Collection. Then there’s also the Jackbox Games Channel, with access to all of the Jackbox Party Packs (eight in total), each containing a variety of games that can be played with lots of people at a party. Each of these channels is its own subscription, costing $4.99 per month each.

They also join the existing Luna+, Ubisoft+, and Family channels, each one being its own subscription. Those who subscribe to the Luna+ or Family channels before March 31st can enjoy a discounted price of $5.99 and $2.99 per month, respectively. That price will be permanent, as long as the subscription is not interrupted. If you subscribe after that date, prices will go up to $9.99 per month and $5.99 per month for each channel. The Ubisoft Channel costs $17.99 per month.

New Luna features

In addition to the new channels, Luna is also getting new features along with today’s launch. First off, there’s now a quick and easy way to stream your games on Twitch if you’re playing on Windows, macOS, or Fire TV. The new broadcast button lets you quickly start streaming your gameplay, including a webcam overlay and mic input. On Fire TV, you can use a QR code to connect your phone to use it as a webcam for the stream.

The other new feature is the Luna phone controller. If you want to give Luna a go on Fire TV and you don’t have a controller, you can connect your phone and use it as a controller to try out some games. It’s not the ideal way to play, but it can be a way to test if the service works for you before spending money on a controller.

If you want to try it out, you can visit the Amazon Luna website today to check out the service. We’re able to access the site without an Amazon US account, but games aren’t actually playable that way.

