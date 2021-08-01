Here are the games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August 2021

Amazon has announced which games are coming to its Luna+ streaming platform in August. Luna is Amazon’s attempt to compete in the growing cloud gaming market that’s currently being cornered by Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google’s Stadia, and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now. The difference between it and other services is that it offers games on different “channels” that users can subscribe to separately, rather than everything being covered under a single subscription price.

Amazon Luna+ is the channel on the Luna streaming platform that Amazon personally curates. Users can subscribe to it for $5.99 a month. It’s one of only two channels available at the moment, the other being the beta Ubisoft+ channel that costs $14.99 a month. Luna+ games can be played on PC, Mac, Fire TV devices, and iOS and Android via web apps.

Amazon has announced which games will be coming to Luna+ in August:

Hokko Life: This community life sim game is set to launch on the platform sometime in August. Set in the village of Hokko, the player must help build the village up while partaking in farming, fishing, and other things that Animal Crossing and Story of Seasons fans will recognize.

Open Country: This open-world hunting game casts the player as The Ranger, a survivalist attempting to escape urban life. Hunt on behalf of your mentor Gary in a remote hunting lodge or rough it on your own. It’s also coming to Luna+ at some unspecified time in August.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead: This spin-off of the original Bridge Constructor is coming to Luna+ on August 5. It’s basically exactly what the title suggests: a bridge-building physics simulator, but with the added twist that you’re attempting to fend off a horde of zombies during construction.

As stated last month, Amazon Luna is still in beta, so if you want to play these games and are not already part of Luna, then you can request access on the service’s landing page.