Amazon Music subscribers can get a free Disney+ subscription

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, both new and old, will get several months of free Disney+. Old subscribers will get 3 months free, whereas new subscribers will get 6 months free when they sign up. This is one of the best ways to try out Disney+ currently, as there are no official trial programs for testing Disney+ before you buy a subscription.

If you sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll get a 6-month subscription which is worth just under $48. Disney+ has a lot of content from Disney and Disney-owned studios like Marvel, 21st Century Fox, and Lucasfilm. If you already use Music Unlimited, then you’ll only get a 3 months free subscription, though it’s better than nothing for sure, and is still plenty of time to try the streaming service out. There are a couple of caveats though — you won’t be able to use this offer if you already have a Disney+ account, and it’s only available in the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s Spotify competitor, costing $8 a month if you have a Prime subscription. If you don’t, it costs $10 a month. It features over 60-million songs, curated playlists, and more. It’s a service existing on top of Prime Music and offers additional features.

Disney+ is home to international favorites like The Simpsons, Star Wars, and the newly-premiered Loki. It’s a bit behind Netflix in terms of features and how far it has to go, but the platform is always improving and adding more content as time goes on. If you have Amazon Music or want to try out Disney+, then it’s definitely worth picking up this offer to see what it’s like.

Amazon Music x Disney+ Promotion Sign-up