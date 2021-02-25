Amazon Music comes to Google TV and all Android TV devices

Amazon Music is making its way to Google TV and all devices running Android TV. The new addition arrives shortly after Google TV added the Apple TV app, along with the service’s many original movies and TV shows.

Of course, Amazon’s music streaming service is an alternative to the many other music streaming services on the market, including Google’s own YouTube Music. Amazon Music subscribers will be able to access the app on Chromecast with Google TV and other devices that support Android TV.

Amazon Music looks great on a large display, with a clean design, bold artwork, and UI that’s easy to understand and navigate. The interface displays playlists and stations for you, along with your own library of liked songs, playlists, and more. It’ll be a nice service to thrown on the next time you have guests over.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest developments to Amazon’s streaming service, the platform has added plenty of new features over the last several months. Recently, the company introduced an X-Ray feature that offers a behind-the-scenes look at song information, artists, and albums. The feature also includes fun trivia for song credits, related content, and more.

As 9to5Google points out, the Amazon Music app has been on the Play Store for Android TV for months now, but only for NVIDIA Shield devices. Today’s news makes the app available to all devices that run Android TV, plus the Chromecast with Google TV.

You can subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 per month with a Prime membership or $9.99 per month without Prime. There’s also an ad-supported free tier, which was recently expanded to iOS, Android, and Fire TV. The new Amazon Music app is available today in the U.S., UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.