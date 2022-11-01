When Amazon Prime originally debuted, it was a service that gave subscribers access to faster shipping options for little or no cost. As membership numbers grew, the company also started adding additional benefits to the service, like access to its video and music streaming services. Now, Amazon is once again expanding its offerings, giving Prime members access to more music and content than ever before.

Amazon Music for Prime members will now include more music, with users gaining access to over 100 million songs instead of the two million songs that were previously offered with the service. Just like before, all the music will be ad-free, with the only catch being that you cannot choose what songs you want to listen to. Instead, you will be able to choose from curated playlists, experience a mix of music from your favorite artists or album, and shuffle-play any playlist found on the platform. Prime members will also have access to podcasts on the platform at no extra cost. This includes shows from CNN, ESPN, NPR, and Amazon-exclusive podcasts from celebrities and sports stars.

The Amazon Music app will also be getting a new look and will have previews for podcasts going forward. The Podcast Previews feature will let users listen to small snippets from podcast episodes, making it easier to discover new shows that might be of interest. This is an interesting move by Amazon, as Apple recently announced that it would be raising its price for its music service, with Spotify stating that it would look into raising its prices as well. If you're a current Amazon Prime subscriber and are interested in taking advantage of your subscription in a new way, be sure to download the updated Amazon Music app.

Source: Amazon