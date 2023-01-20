If you're an avid user of Amazon Music Unlimited, we have some bad news for you. The company is planning to raise plan prices in the United States and UK, which will occur starting next month. Luckily, you'll have a little time to think it over, as the price change won't happen until February 21.

The move doesn't really come as a surprise, as competitors have recently increased its prices or have at least thought about doing so. Apple announced in October that it was going to raise the rate of its Music and TV Plus services, while Spotify mulled over the idea of increasing its prices during its earnings call in October. Music streaming services aren't the only ones raising its prices, as video streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max have also announced price increases as well.

So, if you were ever thinking about signing up or keeping your service, you might want to consider this new upcoming price hike on February 21. Although Amazon has not announced the price increases officially, the new prices are already listed on its support pages in the US and UK. Amazon will increase the price in the United States by $1, which means Music Unlimited will go up to $10.99 per month. Those with a student plan will also see an increase, with the price jumping up by $1 to $5.99 per month.

As mentioned before, this price bump will also affect those in the UK, who will see the price for the Music Unlimited plan go up to £10.99, and the student plan rise to £5.99. The good thing is that there are a lot of different music streaming service options, so if you're willing to move or try another service, there are other options, and now might be the time to give something new a try.

Source: Amazon

Via: Billboard