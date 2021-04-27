Amazon announces new Fire HD 10 tablets, pre-orders begin today

Amazon has announced updated models of the Fire HD 10, revamping the lineup’s design and introducing more powerful performance. The Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus are available today for pre-order for $149 and $179, respectively. The devices will begin shipping on May 26.

The most noticeable change to the new Fire HD 10 lineup is the slimmed down bezels. Amazon said the 10-inch Full HD display is also brighter, while the tablet itself is thinner and lighter than before. Both models come equipped with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and offer up to 12 hours of battery life; the plus model features support for wireless charging. The Fire HD 10 features 3GB of RAM, while the Fire HD Plus offers 4GB of RAM.

Amazon said there are two storage options: 32GB or 64GB, with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card. Meanwhile, both devices support Dolby Atmos audio and hands-free access to Alexa, so you can play music, get sports scores, and control your smart home. Amazon said you can turn off Alexa microphones if you prefer not to use the voice assistant.

The new tablets also feature a 2MP front-facing camera for video calls through services like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams. While we’re on the subject of productivity, Amazon said the new lineup is also being offered in productivity bundles starting at $219, which includes a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. That means you get a 12-month subscription to premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more.

Amazon said the new Fire HD 10 lineup also supports a new split-screen multitasking feature in Fire OS. Amazon said the feature will let you run two compatible apps side-by-side. “You can check your social media accounts while watching a movie, take a video call on Zoom while sending a message, or take notes in OneNote while reading a Kindle book,” Amazon said.

When the new tablet lineup launches, it’ll be available in black, denim, lavender, and olive. Amazon said in addition to new detachable keyboards, there’s also a Made for Amazon wireless charging dock by Anker for $49. The dock is meant to pair with the Fire HD 10 Plus, which supports wireless charging.