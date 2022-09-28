Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube has a fresh design & supports ‘Super Resolution Upscaling’

Amazon’s annual hardware showcase was packed with a ton of new hardware and a few of them are already up for pre-orders. In addition to the new Kindle Scribe and the new Echo speakers, the company also announced the third-generation Fire TV Cube. The new Fire TV Cube comes with a fresh design, features integrated speakers, and has a bunch of new features. It’s now available to pre-order for $139.99, and it’ll be on sale starting on 25 October 2022 in the US.

The new Fire TV Cube comes with a fresh design featuring curved edges on the front along with a fabric cover on the speakers. Just like the previous Fire TV Cube, the new one also retains the 360-degree IR blaster that lets you control other connected devices in your media setup including the TV, a soundbar, Echo speakers, and more. The Fire TV Cube also comes with four microphones, meaning you can use it hands-free with Alexa too.

One of the most interesting features of the new Fire TV Cube is support for “super resolution upscaling,” a feature that essentially upscales HD content into 4K. It sounds similar to Nvidia’s AI-based upscaling on the Shield TV, but it remains to be seen just how well the upscaling feature works on the Fire TV. Amazon says it has packed the new Fire TV Cube with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor to boost the overall performance.

The Fire TV Cube now comes with both HDMI in and out, which means you can use it with other devices including set-top boxes and Blu-ray players. Other ports at the back include ethernet, a USB port, an IR extender, and a power port. You get the same set of buttons on the top — volume, select, and microphone mute — along with the standard Alexa LED status bar. It’s also worth highlighting that the new Fire TV Cube also supports Wi-Fi 6E, which should help you with your streaming needs.

