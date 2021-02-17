Amazon to roll out new Fire TV UI to Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube next month

Amazon’s new Fire TV experience is set to be available on the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV, and Fire TV Cube in March, according to a new report. The revamped UI’s expansion follows its release on the most recent Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The news comes in a larger report from Protocol about Amazon’s efforts to create a new Fire TV experience that’s less overwhelming and gets people straight to the content they want to watch. The report also sheds light on how companies like Amazon work to balance the customer experience while also satisfying content partners.

Protocol claims that in addition to releasing the new Fire TV experience on more streaming devices, Amazon is also working to tweak the experience for devices that have already been updated.

“And ultimately, Amazon also wants to use the new and improved personalization to better integrate plugs for new streaming services into its interface, making them feel less like up-sell prompts,” Protocol said.

The new Fire TV experience features a revamped Home Screen, which aims to help users find all their favorite content in one place. There’s a new navigation menu that sits more centrally on the screen and features access to your library, live content, and your favorite apps. Meanwhile, the top half of the screen features big, bold media, whereas the bottom half shows a more traditional tile layout for movies and TV shows.

Announced in September and launched in December, the revamped interface includes a new “Find” tab, which features movies, TV shows, free ad-supported content, and sports from various services. The goal of the Find tab is to show users content when they’re unsure of what to watch. So, instead of mindlessly scrolling through a service’s library, the interface tries to surface something you’ll want to watch immediately.

Another big part of Amazon’s new Fire TV UI is the addition of personalized streaming profiles. If you’re in a household with multiple people, this will ensure your personalized recommendations don’t get mixed up with those of other users. The feature supports up to six personalized profiles, and each supports individual recommendations, viewing history, watch lists, and more.

In addition to coming to the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV next month, Amazon told Protocol that it also plans to bring the update to TVs with built-in Fire TV OS and older streaming adapters in the coming months.