Amazon Prime Video will let you share 30-sec video clips on social media

Video streaming services are notorious for imposing restrictions like not letting you take screenshots, only letting you store downloaded content for a certain period of time, and so on. But Amazon wants to set a different example as it will soon let you share short video clips of select Prime Video shows with other people.

Amazon on Thursday announced (via The Verge) that it’s adding a new video sharing feature to the Prime Video app for iOS, allowing users to share 30-sec video clips from their favorite shows. While watching a show in the Prime Video app, users will see a new “Share Clip” button above the seek bar in the bottom left corner. When you hit the button, it will pause the show and generate a 30-sec clip of what you have just watched. From there, you will be able to fine-tune the clip by adjusting its length or moving it backward or forward so that it contains the scene that you want to share. Once that is done, you can tap on the sharing button below to upload the clip to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

“Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone,” wrote Amazon in a blog post.

The video-sharing feature is currently available for select shows/movies such as The Boys (Season one), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more Amazon Original movies and series to follow.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Verge that the Share Clip feature is currently only available on iOS. However, they didn’t confirm whether the company would be bringing it to the Android app.