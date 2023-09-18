Key Takeaways Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on October 10-11 will provide deep discounts on a wide range of products across multiple categories.

Prime members can access exclusive deals during the event, including significant discounts on smart home security, soundbars, air fryers, earbuds, and more.

The event will be held in 18 countries simultaneously and will expand to Japan later in the month. Prime membership is required to take advantage of the deals.

Amazon has announced that its Prime Big Deal Days will be held on October 10-11. This will be the second major sales event for the company this year after its regular Prime Day in July. The retailer has also announced that it will offer deep discounts during the event on a number of products across many categories, including fashion, home, electronics, toys, and more. Announcing the upcoming sales event, Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Amazon Prime, said that it will offer Prime members "yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season."

In a press release announcing the Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon said that the deals will go live at 3 a.m. EDT on both days, and will offer Prime members in the U.S. access to a slew of deals from independent sellers like Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and PicassoTiles. Starting today, Prime members can sign up for lucrative invite-only deals on select products that include up to 60 percent off on Blink smart home security, 50 percent off on Sony Dolby Atmos + DTS:X soundbar, 46 percent off on Philips 3000-series Air Fryer, and 55 percent off on Jabra Elite 7 Active TWS earbuds.

Alongside the aforementioned deals, Amazon also says it will offer deep discounts on brands like Dyson, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively. Do note that you'll have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals, so if you’re yet to sign up, you can do so by hopping over to this page to start a 30-day free trial.

The Prime Big Deal Days will be held in 18 countries simultaneously, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the U.K. In addition, it will also be held in Japan later in the month.