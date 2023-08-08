Key Takeaways Amazon announces 'Prime Big Deal Days' in October, offering some of the best deals of the season. Expect another record-breaking holiday shopping season for the company.

Just weeks after Amazon held its most successful Prime Day ever, the company has announced yet another shopping event exclusively for Prime members. Called the 'Prime Big Deal Days,' the event will be held in October, and promises to offer "some of Amazon’s best deals of the season." The world's largest retailer already offered some great deals during last month's Prime Day, so if the upcoming event brings similar offers, it could prove to be yet another record-breaking Holiday shopping season for the company.

In its press release, Amazon said that the Prime Big Deal Days will be held in 19 countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the U.K. The company did not reveal anything else about the event, but said it will share more details in the coming weeks.

While the upcoming event is expected to bring some great deals and discounts, you do not have to wait until October to save money on your Amazon purchases. Right now, the retailer is offering massive discounts on several amazing products, including the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. The device was launched the earlier this year at $1,299, but is currently available on Amazon for $1,099, which is a flat $200 off its regular list price. Apple describes the device as "the world's best 15-inch laptop" and claims that it is up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel MacBook Air, meaning it's sure to offer a great user experience.

Apple MacBook Air (2023) $1099 $1299 Save $200 Launched earlier this year, the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is one of the fastest, thinnest, and most efficient laptops in its category. It is also available in a number of color options, including Silver, Midnight, Space Gray and Starlight. $1099 at Amazon

Music aficionados looking for a pair of high-end headphones could also get a great deal on the Apple AirPods Max right now. The device comes with a massive $549 price-tag, but is currently available on Amazon for just $449.99, meaning you get to save $100 on it if you pull the trigger. Do note that it is currently listed at $477, but Amazon is offering an additional $27.01 discount at checkout, matching the headset's lowest price of the year from last month's Prime Day.