Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on Echo smart speakers, security cameras, and more!
Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are now live, and the company is offering heavy discounts on almost all its best-selling devices. The company’s popular Echo smart speaker lineup, Kindle eReaders, Fire TV sticks, and more are currently available at attractive discounts. In this post, we’ve listed some of the best deals on Amazon products available right now to help you grab them before stocks run out.
- At just $24.99, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is currently the best entry-level smart speaker you can get. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker features a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker, an LED indicator, and a 3.5mm line out port, which is all you need to enter the smart home game.
- The Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock features an additional LED display that lets you easily check the time, alarms, and timer without issuing a voice command. Other than that, it's pretty much the same as the regular Echo Dot.
- The Amazon Echo 4th Gen features the same design as the Echo Dot, but it offers significantly better audio output. The smart speaker features a 3-inch woofer and dual 0.8-inch front-firing tweeters, along with Dolby Audio support, to deliver room-filling sound.
- Want something more than just a smart speaker? The Echo Show 10 might be the best pick for you. It features a 10.1-inch display that lets you make video calls, watch TV shows, and do a whole lot more.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa enabled remote, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support, and it gives you access to all your favorite streaming services on any compatible TV.
- Get a Ring Stick up smart security camera and an Echo Show 5 for $5 less than the price of a Stick up cam alone during Amazon's Prime Day sale and secure your home right now!
- Secure your home for just $20 with the Blink Mini security camera. Offers 1080p video output, night vision support, motion detection, two-way audio, and more.
- Boost the internet connectivity around your house with the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. It comes with a Wi-Fi 6 router and two range extenders that can easily cover up to 5,000 sq ft and offer speeds up to 500Mbps.
- The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is a great entry-level home security kit that comes with a base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extended to help you keep your home secure,
- Bring Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto for just $15 and control your music, schedule appointments, and more completely hands free.
Along with the deals mentioned above, Amazon is offering some great discounts on Kindle eReaders, Fire Tablets, and Smart Fire TVs during the ongoing Prime Day Sale. But the deals aren’t limited to Amazon products. Other manufacturers like Acer, Razer, Sony, Samsung, and more are offering attractive discounts on select products, so make sure you check out the rest of our Prime Day 2021 coverage. You can get up to $600 on a gaming laptop, up to 25% off on peripherals from Razer, and even save up to $1000 on a brand new 4K 120Hz TV from Sony.