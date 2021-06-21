Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on Echo smart speakers, security cameras, and more!

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals are now live, and the company is offering heavy discounts on almost all its best-selling devices. The company’s popular Echo smart speaker lineup, Kindle eReaders, Fire TV sticks, and more are currently available at attractive discounts. In this post, we’ve listed some of the best deals on Amazon products available right now to help you grab them before stocks run out.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen 50% off! At just $24.99, the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen is currently the best entry-level smart speaker you can get. The Alexa-enabled smart speaker features a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker, an LED indicator, and a 3.5mm line out port, which is all you need to enter the smart home game. Buy from Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock 42% off! The Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock features an additional LED display that lets you easily check the time, alarms, and timer without issuing a voice command. Other than that, it's pretty much the same as the regular Echo Dot. Buy from Amazon

Amazon Echo 4th Gen 40% off! The Amazon Echo 4th Gen features the same design as the Echo Dot, but it offers significantly better audio output. The smart speaker features a 3-inch woofer and dual 0.8-inch front-firing tweeters, along with Dolby Audio support, to deliver room-filling sound. Buy from Amazon

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen $60 off! Want something more than just a smart speaker? The Echo Show 10 might be the best pick for you. It features a 10.1-inch display that lets you make video calls, watch TV shows, and do a whole lot more. Buy from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K 50% off! The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa enabled remote, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support, and it gives you access to all your favorite streaming services on any compatible TV. Buy from Amazon

Ring Stick up Cam and Echo Show 5 bundle 49% off! Get a Ring Stick up smart security camera and an Echo Show 5 for $5 less than the price of a Stick up cam alone during Amazon's Prime Day sale and secure your home right now! Buy from Amazon

Blink Mini Just $19! Secure your home for just $20 with the Blink Mini security camera. Offers 1080p video output, night vision support, motion detection, two-way audio, and more. Buy from Amazon

Amazon eero 6 35% off! Boost the internet connectivity around your house with the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. It comes with a Wi-Fi 6 router and two range extenders that can easily cover up to 5,000 sq ft and offer speeds up to 500Mbps. Buy from Amazon

Ring Alarm 8-piece kit $100 off! The Ring Alarm 8-piece kit is a great entry-level home security kit that comes with a base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extended to help you keep your home secure, Buy from Amazon

Echo Auto Just $15! Bring Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto for just $15 and control your music, schedule appointments, and more completely hands free. Buy from Amazon

Along with the deals mentioned above, Amazon is offering some great discounts on Kindle eReaders, Fire Tablets, and Smart Fire TVs during the ongoing Prime Day Sale. But the deals aren’t limited to Amazon products. Other manufacturers like Acer, Razer, Sony, Samsung, and more are offering attractive discounts on select products, so make sure you check out the rest of our Prime Day 2021 coverage. You can get up to $600 on a gaming laptop, up to 25% off on peripherals from Razer, and even save up to $1000 on a brand new 4K 120Hz TV from Sony.