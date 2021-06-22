Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on TP-Link Kasa smart plugs

TP-Link is offering some great deals on its Kasa line of smart plugs during Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day sale. Although the best deal on the Kasa Smart Plug Mini HS103 isn’t available any longer, you can still grab the Kasa Smart Plug Mini HS103 combo, the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug KP400, and the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 at attractive discounts.

At just $12.99, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini combo comes with two voice-enabled smart plugs. The plugs feature a compact design and they can connect to any 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, so you don’t need a separate hub. The plugs can be controlled via the Kasa smartphone app, and they offer support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and more.

Kasa Smart Plug HS103 combo The Kasa Smart Plug HS103 Mini combo includes two compact smart plugs for just $12.99.

The Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug is currently available for just $18.99, with an additional $2 coupon that further brings its price down to $16.99. It features a durable design fit for outdoor use, and it’s IP64 rated for dust and water resistance. The smart outdoor plug features two outlets, a long Wi-Fi range of up to 300ft, and device grouping support. Along with that, the plug offers the same capabilities as the Smart Plug Mini.

Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug KP400 The Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug is a durable 2-socket smart plug for outdoor use, which features IP64 rating for water resistance. Get it on Amazon for just $18.99

The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip features three individually controlled smart outlets and two USB ports, making it a versatile choice for your home office. All three of its smart outlets offer the same features as the Smart Plug Mini, including Google Assistant and Alexa support. However, the two USB A ports don’t offer any smart features. They’re always-on ports that you can use to charge your smartphone or tablet.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip The Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303 features three individually controllable smart outlets and two always-on USB Type A ports. It's available for just $22.79 on Amazon right now.

