Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on PC monitors

There’s rarely a better time to shop online than on Amazon Prime Day, and that stays true if you’re on the hunt for a new monitor for your PC. Whether you’re on the hunt for a gaming monitor or something more focused on productivity, there’s a good chance you’ll find a great deal today. As such, we’ve rounded up a handful of deals on monitors that you can take advantage of during this Prime Day. Now, we’ve already included a few in other roundups, such as HP’s Prime Day deals – which are actually outside of Amazon – as well as Acer’s. But this should make it easier to find more options in this segment.

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch, now just $559.99 Ultra-smooth curved gaming The Samsung Odyssey G7 offers both a super-high 240Hz refresh rate and sharp QHD resolution on a 31.5-inch panel. Plus, it supports HDR600, so your games will look better than ever.

LG UltraGear 27GL83A, just $299.99 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync LG's 27-inch UltraGear monitor doesn't leave a whole lot to be desired with its QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. Support for Nvidia G-Sync is a nice bonus.

Acer Predator XB253Q 24.5-inch, now $299.99 A strong all-rounder The Acer Predator XB253Q is a super-smooth 240Hz gaming monitor, with some other perks like DiplayHDR 400 and 99% coverage of sRGB. It's just Full HD, but that's a fair trade-off.

AOC C27G2Z, just $239.99 Smooth, curved, and cheap If you've been waiting to jump on the 240Hz bandwagon, this is the deal for you. For $240, this 27-inch monitor offers that, a 0.5ms response time, and a curved display for extra immersion.

Acer Predator XB273K, now $549 4K resolution and 144Hz Not many monitors can match the specs of the Predator XB273K, featuring super-crisp 4K and a 144Hz refresh rate for maximum smoothness. It's a combination most PCs won't even be able to handle for now, so it's future proof.

Sceptre Curved 27 Gaming Monitor, just $180.99 Affordable curved gaming monitor This Sceptre gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution at a surprisingly low price. Plus, it has a 1800R curvature for extra immersion.

LG 27UL500-W 27-inch, just $279.99 4K on the cheap 4K monitors tend to be pretty expensive, but if you want to jump to the higher resolution without the bells and whistles,this LG monitor does just that at a ver compelling price.

ViewSonic VX2785-2K-MHDU, now $254.99 QHD resolution and an IPS panel It's not the flashiest brand, but this ViewSonic monitor offers a sharp QHD resolution on an IPS panel, so the image will look clear from wherever you look at it. It also includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C inputs for video.

LG UltraWide 34WN650-W, $100 off Wide screen with HDR support The LG UltraWide is one of the cheaper options LG offers, but it's an 21:9 Full HD+ display with DisplayHDR 400 and 99% coverage of sRGB, making it pretty good for productivity.

Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor, $200 off Covers all bases This monitor from Samsung checks a ton of boxes, featuring a 21:9 QHD display, a 100Hz refresh rate, HDR10, a 1000R curvature, and 90W of passthrough charging so it can even power your laptop.

Samsung Odyssey G5, now just $419.99 Wide gaming An ultra-wide display, QHD resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate display make the Odyssey G5 a phenomenal choice for gamers. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, ensuring stutter-free gaming.

Samsung QLED Gaming Monitor CRG9, now just $899.99 Two QHD displays in one There's ultra-wide monitors and then there's what's essentially two standard monitors crammed into one. With a whopping 32:9 aspect ratio and dual QHD resolution, this is an incredibly immersive gaming monitor.

