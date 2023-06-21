It's getting close to that time of year again when Amazon dominates headlines with its spectacular promotions for Prime Day. This year it'll take place on July 11 and 12, and the company is expected to churn out some fantastic deals over the 48-hour period. Of course, if you can't wait for Prime Day deals, Amazon's with you, kicking things off a little early, offering impressive savings on thousands of great products starting today.

Invite-only deals

It can be hard to get all the best deals that come out during Prime Day, so this year, Amazon is offering "Invite-only" deals where Prime members can request an invitation prior to the two-day event in order to try and snag some of the best deals that are expected to sell out. Some examples of these deals include 75% off a 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series smart TV, 55% off JBL ANC headphones, and more. You can now head to Amazon and request an invitation, and those that are selected will be notified during the event on how to purchase these limited products.

Buy with Prime

Amazon is also introducing Buy with Prime promotions, where you can take advantage of amazing deals from various vendors. These promotions will be available from vendors direct, but you will be able to use special coupon codes and your Amazon account to make purchases. Furthermore, you'll be able to take advantage of the same fast shipping speeds that Amazon is known for. If you want to sweeten the deal, Amazon is throwing in a $5 credit with the purchase of a $50 eGift Card and is offering a $200 gift card for those that sign up and get approved for a Prime Visa card.

Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited, and more

Furthermore, you can now get special discounts on the best Kindle e-readers, smart speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streaming media devices, and even digital products like movies and TV shows from Prime Video. Amazon's even offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for free, giving you access to millions of books, and Amazon Music Unlimited and MGM+ bundle for just 99 cents per month for three months, giving you access to over 100 million songs and premium shows and movies. If you're a gamer, Amazon is offering a free bonus game each week with awesome titles like Prey, Shovel Knight: Showdown, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and more.

Amazon Prime membership discounts

Of course, this is just the beginning, and you definitely don't want to miss all the wonderful deals that are coming on July 11 and July 12. So if you're not an Amazon Prime member already, be sure to sign up. If this is your first time, you'll get a free 30-day trial that will unlock all the amazing benefits of the service, along with all the savings during the upcoming promotional period. If you're a student, you'll get a six-month trial and a reduced monthly subscription fee. Government assistance recipients can also sign up for Prime and get a 30-day trial and a reduced monthly subscription rate as well.

Now if you really want to be ahead of the pack, you can also set up deal alerts to be notified when items you care about go on sale. And if you want exclusive early access to some deals, you can always ask Alexa using your existing compatible smart speaker or smartphone. If all of this seems a bit overwhelming, don't worry, we've got you covered, so check back as we'll have updated coverage on all the best deals for Prime Day 2023.