Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on Tile Bluetooth trackers!

If you’re in the market for Bluetooth tracking tags and you don’t feel like spending a fortune on the ones from Samsung and Apple, then you should definitely check out Tile’s products. The company was one of the first to start selling Bluetooth tracking tags, and it currently offers quite a wide range of options. Luckily, Tile’s trackers are available at attractive discounts during the ongoing Prime Day sale, and you should definitely check out the deals before getting one from Samsung or Apple.

The Tile Pro is a great alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Smart Tag and Apple’s AirTags, as it offers pretty much all the same features. It has a 400ft range to help you easily locate lost items, it’s water-resistant and features a user-replaceable battery. The tracker also lets you find far-away devices using the companion app, which is available on both iOS and Android.

Tile Pro The Tile Pro is currently available at a discounted price of $24.49 on Amazon.

The Tile Mate is a more affordable Bluetooth tracker that offers all the same features as the Tile Pro but with a shorter 200ft range. If the shorter range isn’t a deal-breaker for you, you can get your hands on a Tile Mate 2-pack on Amazon for just $33.59.

Tile Mate Get your hands on aTile Mate 2-pack for just $33.59 during Amazon's ongoing Prime Day sale!

If you want even more Bluetooth trackers, you can get the Tile Mate and Slim combo pack instead, which comes with two Tile Mate trackers and two Tile Slim trackers. Both of these Bluetooth trackers offer the same features. However, the Tile Slim has a slimmer form factor and a non-replaceable battery. The 4-pack bundle usually retails for around $70, but you can get it for just $52.49 right now.

If the Tile Mate and Tile Slim bundle doesn’t cut it for you, you can get the Tile Pro, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker bundle instead. The bundle includes two Tile Pro trackers, one Tile Slim tracker, and a tiny Tile Sticker tracker. The Tile Sticker is a perfect pick for small items, thanks to its tiny footprint, but it doesn’t offer the best tracking capabilities out of the lot. The tracker has a smaller range of just 150 ft, and it doesn’t feature a user-replaceable battery.