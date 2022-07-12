Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $70 off Apple TV 4K

Any Apple enthusiast will tell you that getting good deals on Apple products is quite difficult. While smaller third-party sellers will sometimes have promotions, it might not instill the same kind of confidence as purchasing from a major retailer. But every once in a while, you’ll get a good sale offering intense discounts. Fortunately, that time is now, as Amazon’s Prime Day sale is offering a hefty discount on the Apple TV 4K.

The Amazon Prime Day sale price knocks $70 off the retail price of $179. That means you’ll be getting a brand new device for a total price of $109. Thankfully, you can feel confident in your purchase, as the device was recently updated in 2021. The latest model features Apple’s A12 Bionic SoC and has 32GB of internal storage. As you can imagine, it’s pretty powerful, powered by the same chipset found in Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

The box can be controlled using a physical remote or by voice using Siri. Additionally, if you happen to lose the remote, you can also use your iPhone. The Apple TV 4K offers support for 4K video with Dolby Vision and HDR up to 60fps. As far as audio goes, there is support for Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, if you want to take the picture quality to another level, you’ll be happy to know that Apple offers a calibration mode that can be performed using an iPhone. As far as streaming services go, the unit supports the most popular like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus.

If an Apple TV 4K isn’t what you’re looking for, there are plenty of other deals with Apple products like the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro. If those aren’t for you, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals page, as we will be updating it frequently.