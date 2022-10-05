Early Prime Day deals are now live with up to 70% off on Echo devices

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is inarguably one of the best sale events of the year. The company usually hosts the 48-hour event once each year. But, to everyone’s delight, the company will offer exclusive deals to Prime members a second time around this year. While the event will go live later this month on October 11, Amazon already has some amazing deals on offer. This post covers some of the best early Prime Day deals on Echo smart speakers and displays.

Snag an Echo Dot and two GE Cync RGB LED bulbs for under $20

Looking for a smart speaker and RGB bulbs for your spare room? Look no further, as you can get the third-gen Echo Dot and two GE Cync RGB LED bulbs for just $17.99 right now. The combo typically retails for $63.98, but Amazon is offering Prime members a 72% discount in preparation for the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Don’t want to settle with the third-gen Echo Dot? Amazon is also offering a similar discount on a fourth-gen Echo Dot and RGB LED bulb combo, and it can be yours for just $24.99 right now.

Buy an Echo Show 15 and get a second-gen Echo Show 5 for free

If you buy an Echo Show 15 on Amazon right now, you’ll get a second-gen Echo Show 5 for free with your purchase. The combo is hard to beat at $249.99 if you’re looking to add smart displays to your home, especially since the Echo Show 15 is a great buy in itself now that it’s getting the Fire TV experience.

Save $20 on a fifth-gen Echo Dot and Eero Wifi Mesh Router combo

Amazon recently unveiled the fifth-gen Echo Dot with Eero integration, and it’s already available at a discount for Prime members. If you’re thinking of buying the new Echo Dot and an Eero Wifi Mesh Router for your home, you can get the bundle for just $99.99 by following the link below.

Miscellaneous deals

In addition to the deals mentioned above, Amazon is also offering discounts on a host of other Echo products. You can check them out by following the links below.