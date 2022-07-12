Amazon Prime Day knocks over $500 off the top-tier Surface Laptop Studio

Amazon Prime Day brings about all sorts of discounts, and the company is also running deals on Climate Pledge-friendly PCs. These are PCs that use more environmentally-conscious packaging, and the lineup of discounted products includes some big names like the Surface Laptop Studio, which is getting its price slashed by almost $600, a huge discount for this machine.

The discount applies to a specific configuration, which comes with an Intel Core i7-11370H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In addition to its internal specs, the Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4-inch display with 2400 x 1600 resolution, and it has a unique form factor that allows it to be used in different modes, as well as switch between modes easily. This configuration usually costs $2,699.99, but now, you can grab it for $2,123.99 – a $576 reduction that makes this an even more compelling laptop. You can read our Surface Laptop Studio review to learn more about why we love it.

The Surface Pro 8 is also getting major discounts as part of this Climate Pledge Friendly sale. In this case, various configurations are discounted, with the top-tier model – with a Core i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD – slashing $564 off its usual price. You can also check out other configurations at the end of the article.

And if we’re talking climate-friendly laptops, it doesn’t get much better than the Acer Aspire Vero. This laptop is completely designed to be more environmentally-friendly, and it looks the part, too. The biggest discount is $200 off the base configuration, with an Intel Core i5-1155G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That brings the price down from $699.99 to just $499.99, which isn’t bad at all for what you’re getting.

Again, some other configurations are also discounted, as well as some other devices altogether. You can also check out these deals that are part of the Climate Pledge Friendly sale on Prime Day:

While most of these laptops aren’t packing the latest hardware available, they’re still very modern, and for the prices you can get them right now, they’re great deals. The Surface devices seem to have the biggest discounts, though, and personally speaking, the Surface Laptop Studio is still the most compelling thanks to that form factor.