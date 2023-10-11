Amazon Prime Day — or Prime Big Deal Days — is well underway, and with a little over half a day to go, some products have already risen up the ranks of popularity on Amazon's lists. Lots of great deals are going around, but as I mentioned in a previous article, you shouldn't just buy things based on price — and you shouldn't buy them just because they're popular, either. A lot of bad laptops are being sold today, but we've rounded up the ones you should actually get if you're looking to buy a new laptop today. Let's take a look.

Acer Swift Go: The best deal for most

Acer Swift Go $650 $900 Save $250 The Acer Swift Go is easily one of the best deals you can take advantage of during Prime Day. It's got the latest Intel processors, a lightweight design, and a solid screen with touch support. This deal brings it down to just $650, which is a total bargain. $650 at Amazon

Topping the list here is the Acer Swift Go, which is easily one of the best deals you can get right now, and one that definitely earns its spot in Amazon's rankings. This laptop is packing a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the latest and greatest you can get for a lightweight laptop like this. It also includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it has everything you need for a great experience in everyday use. It will keep up with your workload, no problem.

The display is also a nice 14-inch Full HD+ panel with touch support and 100% coverage of sRGB, so it looks good for most use cases. At $900, this is already a very good laptop, but for $650, this laptop is a steal, and it should probably be the most popular deal during this Prime Day event.

MSI Katana 15: For the gamers

MSI Katana 15 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop $1200 $1599 Save $399 For gamers with a tighter budget, the MSI Katana 15 is a great laptop and a terrific deal for this Prime Day. For just $1,200, you can get an Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, plus 16GB of RAM. It's hard to ask for much more. $1200 at Amazon

If you're more interested in gaming, then this MSI Katana 15 deal is definitely the one to jump on. It's one of the most popular deals for a reason: it's already a great laptop for its normal price, but it's essentially $300 off for Prime Day, making it all the more enticing.

For the low price of $1,200, the MSI Katana 15 comes with an Intel Core i7-13700HX, a super-powerful 16-core processor that can handle gaming and anything else you throw at it with no issues. That's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 105W of power, so it can run just about any modern game out there, too. On top of that, you get 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Full HD 144Hz display so you can enjoy a super-smooth experience with your games.

The only big downside is that the battery is kind of small, but even if it was big, this isn't a laptop you want to use while unplugged. For this price, this is a truly fantastic laptop for gaming, and of the best deals you can get right now.

HP Laptop 15

HP Laptop 15t (2022) $320 $500 Save $180 This HP Laptop comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and other solid specs for a crazy low price. It's not leading the charge in performance, but for just $320, this is still a great deal. $320 at Amazon

From here, we're getting into more budget-oriented laptops, and the HP Laptop 15 is a great pick. Despite the generic name, it's actually a solid little laptop, It has a 6-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, so it gives you everything you need to browse the web and write up some documents. The large 15-inch screen has Full HD resolution so it's still sharp enough while giving you more space to work.

A cool thing about it is that it includes a number pad, so if you work with numbers a lot, this is great for you. Number pads have become a lot less common over the years, so it's actually a great feature to have. For its MSRP of $500, it wouldn't be that great of a deal anymore, but for a measly $320, this is a great laptop to just have at home or to hand to your kids without too much worry.

Asus Vivobook 15

ASUS VivoBook 15 $270 $370 Save $100 For something even cheaper, the Asus Vivobook 15 is a very similar option top the HP laptop, but at a lower price and a more square-like design. It looks sleek and has a bunch of ports while keeping the same 6-core processor and Full HD screen. $270 at Amazon

In a similar vein, the Asus Vivobook 15 is another great 15.6-inch laptop that has nearly identical specs to the HP laptop above. It comes with a 6-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB of storage, plus a Full HD display. It's all very similar, except the design and the price. This is actually a whole $50 cheaper, and in my opinion, it's an even better deal.

The laptop looks sleeker than HP's and the subtle blue colorway feels more modern and visually appealing. It also uses more square-off corners, which feel a bit more avant-garde.

Asus may not be as popular, but it's still a top-tier brand, and for this price, I'd personally get this deal instead of the one above.

Acer Aspire 3

Acer Aspire 3 (AMD 7020) $350 $450 Save $100 For AMD fans, the Acer Aspire 3 is a terrific budget-oriented option. At a mere $350, it comes with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a Full HD display, so it's a great deal. $350 at Amazon

If you like AMD processors more than Intel, this deal on the Acer Aspire 5 is for you. The $100 discount brings the price down to just $350, and for that price, you're getting a proper quad-core processor. These are older Zen 2 cores, but they're all "performance" cores, so they're faster than Intel's processors which have four efficient cores and just two performance cores. Plus, you also get RDNA2 graphics, so it's actually possible to play some lighter games here with even better quality than what Intel would give you.

Otherwise, you're getting a Full HD 14-inch display and a clean-looking design, making for a capable laptop that's still quite portable. For the $350 asking price, this is a great machine.

Asus Vivobook Go 15

Asus Vivobook Go 15 $400 $550 Save $150 The Asus Vivobook Go 15 is another laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a great experience all around, and this deal makes it cheaper than ever. $400 at Amazon

Finally, we have an alternative to the Acer Aspire 5 if you want a larger screen. This Asus Vivobook Go 15 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD panel that's great for multitasking, and because of the larger size, it also includes a number pad. Again, this is great if you work with numbers a lot.

Otherwise, you get the same great performance as the laptop above, with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. That's all you need for a solid experience in day-to-day use, and it can even some lighter games like Rocket League. Other benefits include a sleek design (this specific model comes in a black colorway) and a solid supply of ports. For just under $400, this is still a great laptop.

If you're shopping for deals on Prime Big Deal Days, it's important not to fall for the trap of the most popular products, as many times, terrible laptops find their way up the ranks. The deals above are all things we actually recommend, especially the first two. You can always find more great Prime Day laptop deals in our hub.