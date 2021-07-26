The new Galaxy Fold is coming
July 26, 2021 4:03am Comment

Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: Best Deals on Smartphones, Earphones, Smartwatches, and everything Tech!

Amazon’s Prime Day sale takes place every few months in India and offers some of the best deals across various categories. Of course, we’re only interested in the tech section of the sale and that’s what most people would be interested in too especially if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or even an accessory. Over the years, though, the appeal of the sale has reduced considerably and the discounts aren’t as high as they used to be. However, there still are some good deals that can help you save a couple of thousand bucks especially when you factor in additional card discounts and cashback. We’ve compiled some of the best deals we found on Amazon during Prime Day 2021 in India across various segments to help you pick the best product for you, at the best price.

We’ve categorized this list into multiple segments ranging from smartphones to TVs and accessories like smartwatches and TWS earphones as well. Note that this list will be constantly updated through the sale days so make sure you check back frequently to see if any new deals have been added. Another thing to note is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to participate in the sale in the early days.

Card Offers and Cashback for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Apart from the usual discounted price on a lot of products, you can get additional discounts and cashback if you make the transaction using an eligible credit or debit card. Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to provide additional discounts on some products. If you have the Amazon Pay credit card in partnership with ICICI Bank, you can get some additional cashback as well.

These are the card offers that are common to all purchases made on Amazon during the Prime Day sale:

CardWithout EMIWith EMI
HDFC Bank Debit Card10% up to ₹50010% up to ₹1,750
HDFC Bank Credit Card10% up to ₹1,25010% up to ₹1,750
Amazon Pay Credit Card5% CashbackNo-cost EMI

Note that using any of the HDFC Bank cards will entitle you to an instant discount as mentioned in the table above while using the Amazon Pay credit card will get you a cashback. These offers can be clubbed with any other coupon that is available on the product page at the time of purchase. However, we do recommend reading the small print as often, the cashback/discount can only be availed once during the period.

New Launches on Prime Day

Every Prime Day, there are some new launches and exclusive products that go on sale for the first time. These are some of the new product launches that you can get your hands on.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    Premium mid-ranger

    The Nord 2 is the latest phone from OnePlus and is the successor to the extremely popular OnePlus Nord from last year. It has solid specs for the price and offers a good overall package.
    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    5G phone from Redmi

    Redmi has also entered the 5G phone market with the Note 10T 5G in India. Frankly, this phone doesn't offer the best value and we would recommend going with the standard Redmi Note 10.
    iQOO 7 Monster Orange

    New colorway

    The iQOO 7 was launched earlier this year and is a great option for a budget flagship especially for gaming. It's now available in a new Monster Orange color that looks cool and funky.
Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1Samsung Galaxy M21 2021₹12,499Buy here
2Realme Watch 2 Pro₹4,999Buy here
3Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo₹1,399Buy here
4FCUK Series 2 Smartwatch₹3,999Buy here
5Lenovo Tab P11₹24,999Buy here

Best Smartphone Deals

Smartphones are the major highlight during the sale season since you get some enticing offers as well as coupons which can save you a few thousand bucks. Here are some of the best smartphone deals on Amazon –

    iPhone XR

    Best budget iPhone

    The iPhone XR 64GB is available for ₹37,999 with additional discount via HDFC cards. It's a great deal if you're looking for a budget iPhone.
    iPhone 11

    Great for cameras

    The iPhone 11 has excellent cameras and for ₹47,999, it's the best option for photos and videos. Still a great buy in 2021.
    OnePlus 9

    A good flagship

    The OnePlus 9 is available for ₹45,999 with a coupon plus additional card offers are applicable. A good Android flagship at that price.
Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1Samsung Galaxy Note 20₹54,999Buy here
2Xiaomi Mi 11X₹27,999Buy here
3iQOO Z3₹19,500Buy here
4iQOO 7 Legend 5G₹36,990Buy here
5Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G₹37,999Buy here
6Redmi Note 10 Pro Max₹18,999Buy here

Best Accessories Deals

If you’re looking to get some nice accessories to use with your phone, here are some good deals on smartwatches and wireless earphones that can be great companions to your smartphone.

    Oppo Enco M31

    Best neckband earbuds

    If you're looking for a reliable pair of neckband earphones that sound great, the Enco M31 offers fantastic value at ₹1,499.
    Oppo Enco W51

    ANC on a budget

    Oppo's Enco W51 TWS earphones are a great pick for ₹3,999. They have ANC and a very appealing sound signature. A must-buy at that price.
    Amazfit GTS 2 mini

    Reliable smartwatch

    Amazfit has been making some really good smartwatches and the GTS 2 Mini is one of them. It offers a great set of features for a price of ₹6,499.
Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus₹4,999Buy here
2Sony WH-1000XM3₹17,990Buy here
3Boat Airdopes 501₹2,499Buy here
4Apple Watch SE₹24,900Buy here
5Boat Airdopes 391₹1,999Buy here
6Noise Colorfit Pulse₹2,499Buy here
7Mi Watch Revolve₹7,499Buy here
8Apple AirPods Pro₹17,999Buy here
9Bose QC35 II₹18,990Buy here
10Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II₹17,150Buy here
11DJI Osmo Mobile 3₹6,999Buy here
12Sony WH-1000XM4₹23,990Buy here
13Jabra Elite 65t₹2,799Buy here

Best TV Deals

TVs, especially Smart TVs have gained insane popularity in India over the past couple of years thanks to smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus entering the TV market and launching good smart TVs at aggressive price points. Here are some of the best TV deals during the Prime Day sales.

    OnePlus TV 43-inch

    Good budget TV

    If you're looking for a decent 43-inch TV with 1080p resolution, the OnePlus TV is available for ₹1000 cheaper plus card discount. A good pick if you don't want to spend too much.
    Redmi TV 50-inch

    4K TV on a budget

    The Redmi 50-inch TV has a 4K panel and is a good option if you're looking for a smart TV without spending too much money. There's ₹1000 off plus additional ₹3000 discount.
    AmazonBasics 50-inch TV

    Another 4K option

    AmazonBasics is Amazon's homegrown brand and the products they make are of good quality. If you didn't like the Redmi TV, this is another decent option and is currently available for ₹33,999.
Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV₹66,490Buy here
2Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K TV₹48,990Buy here
3LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV₹1,24,990Buy here
4Samsung Serif Series 43-inch TV₹59,990Buy here
5Samsung The Frame Series 4K TV₹60,990Buy here

Best Laptop Deals

With schools and colleges having classes and exams online, a laptop has become an essential commodity in most households. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, here are some good deals that will help you save a little more money.

    HP Chromebook x360

    Good for students

    This Chromebook from HP is a 2-in-1 and is a great for for students or even the elderly who just need a laptop for media consumption, video calls, and browsing the web.
    Acer Nitro 5

    Gaming laptop

    The acer Nitro 5 has an 11th-gen i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A good gaming laptop under a tight budget of ₹65k.
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

    Entry-level laptop

    If you want a slim and lightweight laptop for basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, attending meetings/classes, etc., this one at ₹38,990 is a decent option.
Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1HP 15 2021₹39,990Buy here
2Dell Vostro 3405₹45,490Buy here
3Asus VivoBook 14₹53,990Buy here
4Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition₹51,990Buy here
5Asus TUF Gaming F15₹76,990Buy here
6HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop₹56,990Buy here

Best Amazon Echo and Fire TV Deals

Of course, the best Prime Day deals are on products made by Amazon itself. This includes Echo speakers with Alexa and Amazon’s Fire TV sticks used for streaming content on your TV. Here are some of the best deals we found.

    Echo Dot 4th Generation

    Budget smart speaker

    If you're looking to enter the smart home ecosystem, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. The sound quality is good too and for ₹3,249, it's definitely recommended.
    Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen

    Best streaming stick

    The Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices out there in the market and at a discounted price of ₹2,399, it's a no-brainer. This is the HD version.
    Echo Show 5

    Alexa with a screen

    A smart speaker with an in-built screen that can be used to control other smart devices or even watch shows and movies. Great deal for just ₹4,499. You can use it for video calls too.

 

Sl. No.ProductPriceBuying Link
1Fire TV Stick Lite₹2,099Buy here
2Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart bulb₹2,299Buy here
3Fire TV Stick Plus₹3,099Buy here
4Fire TV Cube₹8,899Buy here

These are some of the best deals that we’ve come across on Prime Day 2021. We will update this list in real-time with more deals across different categories so watch out for that.

