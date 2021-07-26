Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: Best Deals on Smartphones, Earphones, Smartwatches, and everything Tech!

Amazon’s Prime Day sale takes place every few months in India and offers some of the best deals across various categories. Of course, we’re only interested in the tech section of the sale and that’s what most people would be interested in too especially if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or even an accessory. Over the years, though, the appeal of the sale has reduced considerably and the discounts aren’t as high as they used to be. However, there still are some good deals that can help you save a couple of thousand bucks especially when you factor in additional card discounts and cashback. We’ve compiled some of the best deals we found on Amazon during Prime Day 2021 in India across various segments to help you pick the best product for you, at the best price.

We’ve categorized this list into multiple segments ranging from smartphones to TVs and accessories like smartwatches and TWS earphones as well. Note that this list will be constantly updated through the sale days so make sure you check back frequently to see if any new deals have been added. Another thing to note is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to participate in the sale in the early days.

Card Offers and Cashback for Amazon Prime Day Sale

Apart from the usual discounted price on a lot of products, you can get additional discounts and cashback if you make the transaction using an eligible credit or debit card. Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to provide additional discounts on some products. If you have the Amazon Pay credit card in partnership with ICICI Bank, you can get some additional cashback as well.

These are the card offers that are common to all purchases made on Amazon during the Prime Day sale:

Card Without EMI With EMI HDFC Bank Debit Card 10% up to ₹500 10% up to ₹1,750 HDFC Bank Credit Card 10% up to ₹1,250 10% up to ₹1,750 Amazon Pay Credit Card 5% Cashback No-cost EMI

Note that using any of the HDFC Bank cards will entitle you to an instant discount as mentioned in the table above while using the Amazon Pay credit card will get you a cashback. These offers can be clubbed with any other coupon that is available on the product page at the time of purchase. However, we do recommend reading the small print as often, the cashback/discount can only be availed once during the period.

New Launches on Prime Day

Every Prime Day, there are some new launches and exclusive products that go on sale for the first time. These are some of the new product launches that you can get your hands on.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Premium mid-ranger The Nord 2 is the latest phone from OnePlus and is the successor to the extremely popular OnePlus Nord from last year. It has solid specs for the price and offers a good overall package. View at Amazon

Redmi Note 10T 5G 5G phone from Redmi Redmi has also entered the 5G phone market with the Note 10T 5G in India. Frankly, this phone doesn't offer the best value and we would recommend going with the standard Redmi Note 10. View at Amazon

iQOO 7 Monster Orange New colorway The iQOO 7 was launched earlier this year and is a great option for a budget flagship especially for gaming. It's now available in a new Monster Orange color that looks cool and funky. View at Amazon

Sl. No. Product Price Buying Link 1 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 ₹12,499 Buy here 2 Realme Watch 2 Pro ₹4,999 Buy here 3 Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo ₹1,399 Buy here 4 FCUK Series 2 Smartwatch ₹3,999 Buy here 5 Lenovo Tab P11 ₹24,999 Buy here

Best Smartphone Deals

Smartphones are the major highlight during the sale season since you get some enticing offers as well as coupons which can save you a few thousand bucks. Here are some of the best smartphone deals on Amazon –

iPhone XR Best budget iPhone The iPhone XR 64GB is available for ₹37,999 with additional discount via HDFC cards. It's a great deal if you're looking for a budget iPhone. View at Amazon

iPhone 11 Great for cameras The iPhone 11 has excellent cameras and for ₹47,999, it's the best option for photos and videos. Still a great buy in 2021. View at Amazon

OnePlus 9 A good flagship The OnePlus 9 is available for ₹45,999 with a coupon plus additional card offers are applicable. A good Android flagship at that price. View at Amazon

Sl. No. Product Price Buying Link 1 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ₹54,999 Buy here 2 Xiaomi Mi 11X ₹27,999 Buy here 3 iQOO Z3 ₹19,500 Buy here 4 iQOO 7 Legend 5G ₹36,990 Buy here 5 Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G ₹37,999 Buy here 6 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ₹18,999 Buy here

Best Accessories Deals

If you’re looking to get some nice accessories to use with your phone, here are some good deals on smartwatches and wireless earphones that can be great companions to your smartphone.

Oppo Enco M31 Best neckband earbuds If you're looking for a reliable pair of neckband earphones that sound great, the Enco M31 offers fantastic value at ₹1,499. View at Amazon

Oppo Enco W51 ANC on a budget Oppo's Enco W51 TWS earphones are a great pick for ₹3,999. They have ANC and a very appealing sound signature. A must-buy at that price. View at Amazon

Amazfit GTS 2 mini Reliable smartwatch Amazfit has been making some really good smartwatches and the GTS 2 Mini is one of them. It offers a great set of features for a price of ₹6,499. View at Amazon

Best TV Deals

TVs, especially Smart TVs have gained insane popularity in India over the past couple of years thanks to smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus entering the TV market and launching good smart TVs at aggressive price points. Here are some of the best TV deals during the Prime Day sales.

OnePlus TV 43-inch Good budget TV If you're looking for a decent 43-inch TV with 1080p resolution, the OnePlus TV is available for ₹1000 cheaper plus card discount. A good pick if you don't want to spend too much. View at Amazon

Redmi TV 50-inch 4K TV on a budget The Redmi 50-inch TV has a 4K panel and is a good option if you're looking for a smart TV without spending too much money. There's ₹1000 off plus additional ₹3000 discount. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics 50-inch TV Another 4K option AmazonBasics is Amazon's homegrown brand and the products they make are of good quality. If you didn't like the Redmi TV, this is another decent option and is currently available for ₹33,999. View at Amazon

Sl. No. Product Price Buying Link 1 Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV ₹66,490 Buy here 2 Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K TV ₹48,990 Buy here 3 LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV ₹1,24,990 Buy here 4 Samsung Serif Series 43-inch TV ₹59,990 Buy here 5 Samsung The Frame Series 4K TV ₹60,990 Buy here

Best Laptop Deals

With schools and colleges having classes and exams online, a laptop has become an essential commodity in most households. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, here are some good deals that will help you save a little more money.

HP Chromebook x360 Good for students This Chromebook from HP is a 2-in-1 and is a great for for students or even the elderly who just need a laptop for media consumption, video calls, and browsing the web. View at Amazon

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop The acer Nitro 5 has an 11th-gen i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A good gaming laptop under a tight budget of ₹65k. View at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Entry-level laptop If you want a slim and lightweight laptop for basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, attending meetings/classes, etc., this one at ₹38,990 is a decent option. View at Amazon

Sl. No. Product Price Buying Link 1 HP 15 2021 ₹39,990 Buy here 2 Dell Vostro 3405 ₹45,490 Buy here 3 Asus VivoBook 14 ₹53,990 Buy here 4 Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition ₹51,990 Buy here 5 Asus TUF Gaming F15 ₹76,990 Buy here 6 HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop ₹56,990 Buy here

Best Amazon Echo and Fire TV Deals

Of course, the best Prime Day deals are on products made by Amazon itself. This includes Echo speakers with Alexa and Amazon’s Fire TV sticks used for streaming content on your TV. Here are some of the best deals we found.

Echo Dot 4th Generation Budget smart speaker If you're looking to enter the smart home ecosystem, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. The sound quality is good too and for ₹3,249, it's definitely recommended. View at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen Best streaming stick The Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices out there in the market and at a discounted price of ₹2,399, it's a no-brainer. This is the HD version. View at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Alexa with a screen A smart speaker with an in-built screen that can be used to control other smart devices or even watch shows and movies. Great deal for just ₹4,499. You can use it for video calls too. View at Amazon

Sl. No. Product Price Buying Link 1 Fire TV Stick Lite ₹2,099 Buy here 2 Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart bulb ₹2,299 Buy here 3 Fire TV Stick Plus ₹3,099 Buy here 4 Fire TV Cube ₹8,899 Buy here

These are some of the best deals that we’ve come across on Prime Day 2021. We will update this list in real-time with more deals across different categories so watch out for that.