Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: Best Deals on Smartphones, Earphones, Smartwatches, and everything Tech!
Amazon’s Prime Day sale takes place every few months in India and offers some of the best deals across various categories. Of course, we’re only interested in the tech section of the sale and that’s what most people would be interested in too especially if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone, laptop, or even an accessory. Over the years, though, the appeal of the sale has reduced considerably and the discounts aren’t as high as they used to be. However, there still are some good deals that can help you save a couple of thousand bucks especially when you factor in additional card discounts and cashback. We’ve compiled some of the best deals we found on Amazon during Prime Day 2021 in India across various segments to help you pick the best product for you, at the best price.
We’ve categorized this list into multiple segments ranging from smartphones to TVs and accessories like smartwatches and TWS earphones as well. Note that this list will be constantly updated through the sale days so make sure you check back frequently to see if any new deals have been added. Another thing to note is that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be able to participate in the sale in the early days.
Card Offers and Cashback for Amazon Prime Day Sale
Apart from the usual discounted price on a lot of products, you can get additional discounts and cashback if you make the transaction using an eligible credit or debit card. Amazon has partnered with HDFC bank to provide additional discounts on some products. If you have the Amazon Pay credit card in partnership with ICICI Bank, you can get some additional cashback as well.
These are the card offers that are common to all purchases made on Amazon during the Prime Day sale:
|Card
|Without EMI
|With EMI
|HDFC Bank Debit Card
|10% up to ₹500
|10% up to ₹1,750
|HDFC Bank Credit Card
|10% up to ₹1,250
|10% up to ₹1,750
|Amazon Pay Credit Card
|5% Cashback
|No-cost EMI
Note that using any of the HDFC Bank cards will entitle you to an instant discount as mentioned in the table above while using the Amazon Pay credit card will get you a cashback. These offers can be clubbed with any other coupon that is available on the product page at the time of purchase. However, we do recommend reading the small print as often, the cashback/discount can only be availed once during the period.
New Launches on Prime Day
Every Prime Day, there are some new launches and exclusive products that go on sale for the first time. These are some of the new product launches that you can get your hands on.
- The Nord 2 is the latest phone from OnePlus and is the successor to the extremely popular OnePlus Nord from last year. It has solid specs for the price and offers a good overall package.
- Redmi has also entered the 5G phone market with the Note 10T 5G in India. Frankly, this phone doesn't offer the best value and we would recommend going with the standard Redmi Note 10.
- The iQOO 7 was launched earlier this year and is a great option for a budget flagship especially for gaming. It's now available in a new Monster Orange color that looks cool and funky.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
|₹12,499
|Buy here
|2
|Realme Watch 2 Pro
|₹4,999
|Buy here
|3
|Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
|₹1,399
|Buy here
|4
|FCUK Series 2 Smartwatch
|₹3,999
|Buy here
|5
|Lenovo Tab P11
|₹24,999
|Buy here
Best Smartphone Deals
Smartphones are the major highlight during the sale season since you get some enticing offers as well as coupons which can save you a few thousand bucks. Here are some of the best smartphone deals on Amazon –
- The iPhone XR 64GB is available for ₹37,999 with additional discount via HDFC cards. It's a great deal if you're looking for a budget iPhone.
- The iPhone 11 has excellent cameras and for ₹47,999, it's the best option for photos and videos. Still a great buy in 2021.
- The OnePlus 9 is available for ₹45,999 with a coupon plus additional card offers are applicable. A good Android flagship at that price.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|₹54,999
|Buy here
|2
|Xiaomi Mi 11X
|₹27,999
|Buy here
|3
|iQOO Z3
|₹19,500
|Buy here
|4
|iQOO 7 Legend 5G
|₹36,990
|Buy here
|5
|Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
|₹37,999
|Buy here
|6
|Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
|₹18,999
|Buy here
Best Accessories Deals
If you’re looking to get some nice accessories to use with your phone, here are some good deals on smartwatches and wireless earphones that can be great companions to your smartphone.
- If you're looking for a reliable pair of neckband earphones that sound great, the Enco M31 offers fantastic value at ₹1,499.
- Oppo's Enco W51 TWS earphones are a great pick for ₹3,999. They have ANC and a very appealing sound signature. A must-buy at that price.
- Amazfit has been making some really good smartwatches and the GTS 2 Mini is one of them. It offers a great set of features for a price of ₹6,499.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
|₹4,999
|Buy here
|2
|Sony WH-1000XM3
|₹17,990
|Buy here
|3
|Boat Airdopes 501
|₹2,499
|Buy here
|4
|Apple Watch SE
|₹24,900
|Buy here
|5
|Boat Airdopes 391
|₹1,999
|Buy here
|6
|Noise Colorfit Pulse
|₹2,499
|Buy here
|7
|Mi Watch Revolve
|₹7,499
|Buy here
|8
|Apple AirPods Pro
|₹17,999
|Buy here
|9
|Bose QC35 II
|₹18,990
|Buy here
|10
|Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II
|₹17,150
|Buy here
|11
|DJI Osmo Mobile 3
|₹6,999
|Buy here
|12
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|₹23,990
|Buy here
|13
|Jabra Elite 65t
|₹2,799
|Buy here
Best TV Deals
TVs, especially Smart TVs have gained insane popularity in India over the past couple of years thanks to smartphone OEMs like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus entering the TV market and launching good smart TVs at aggressive price points. Here are some of the best TV deals during the Prime Day sales.
- If you're looking for a decent 43-inch TV with 1080p resolution, the OnePlus TV is available for ₹1000 cheaper plus card discount. A good pick if you don't want to spend too much.
- The Redmi 50-inch TV has a 4K panel and is a good option if you're looking for a smart TV without spending too much money. There's ₹1000 off plus additional ₹3000 discount.
- AmazonBasics is Amazon's homegrown brand and the products they make are of good quality. If you didn't like the Redmi TV, this is another decent option and is currently available for ₹33,999.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV
|₹66,490
|Buy here
|2
|Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K TV
|₹48,990
|Buy here
|3
|LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV
|₹1,24,990
|Buy here
|4
|Samsung Serif Series 43-inch TV
|₹59,990
|Buy here
|5
|Samsung The Frame Series 4K TV
|₹60,990
|Buy here
Best Laptop Deals
With schools and colleges having classes and exams online, a laptop has become an essential commodity in most households. If you’re looking to buy a new laptop, here are some good deals that will help you save a little more money.
- This Chromebook from HP is a 2-in-1 and is a great for for students or even the elderly who just need a laptop for media consumption, video calls, and browsing the web.
- The acer Nitro 5 has an 11th-gen i5 CPU and a GTX 1650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. A good gaming laptop under a tight budget of ₹65k.
- If you want a slim and lightweight laptop for basic tasks like web browsing, document editing, attending meetings/classes, etc., this one at ₹38,990 is a decent option.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|HP 15 2021
|₹39,990
|Buy here
|2
|Dell Vostro 3405
|₹45,490
|Buy here
|3
|Asus VivoBook 14
|₹53,990
|Buy here
|4
|Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition
|₹51,990
|Buy here
|5
|Asus TUF Gaming F15
|₹76,990
|Buy here
|6
|HP Pavillion Gaming Laptop
|₹56,990
|Buy here
Best Amazon Echo and Fire TV Deals
Of course, the best Prime Day deals are on products made by Amazon itself. This includes Echo speakers with Alexa and Amazon’s Fire TV sticks used for streaming content on your TV. Here are some of the best deals we found.
- If you're looking to enter the smart home ecosystem, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. The sound quality is good too and for ₹3,249, it's definitely recommended.
- The Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming devices out there in the market and at a discounted price of ₹2,399, it's a no-brainer. This is the HD version.
- A smart speaker with an in-built screen that can be used to control other smart devices or even watch shows and movies. Great deal for just ₹4,499. You can use it for video calls too.
|Sl. No.
|Product
|Price
|Buying Link
|1
|Fire TV Stick Lite
|₹2,099
|Buy here
|2
|Echo Dot 3rd Gen + Smart bulb
|₹2,299
|Buy here
|3
|Fire TV Stick Plus
|₹3,099
|Buy here
|4
|Fire TV Cube
|₹8,899
|Buy here
These are some of the best deals that we’ve come across on Prime Day 2021. We will update this list in real-time with more deals across different categories so watch out for that.