Amazon Prime Day sales will start on June 21 this year

Amazon postponed last year’s Prime Day sale from July to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the company is moving the sale back to its typical summer timeframe as things have improved to a great extent, at least in some parts of the world.

Just a month ago, we saw reports suggesting that Amazon would host the Prime Day sale sometime in June this year. Now, the company has finally confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sales will kick off on June 21st. As per the Prime Day page on Amazon’s website, buyers will be able to get their hands on amazing deals, like Fire TVs starting at just $99.99, during the sale period. The company has also announced that Amazon Prime credit card users will be eligible for an additional 1% reward for all purchases made during the sale period.

On top of that, the company has revealed that its voice assistant Alexa will help users get early access to some major Prime Day deals, and buyers will get $40 for making purchases through the Amazon app. In a press release on the matter, Amazon has announced that Prime members will get access to over 2 million deals across all categories during the sale from major brands like Levi’s, iRobot, Samsung, and more. As part of Amazon’s new initiative to promote small businesses, the company has announced that it will offer users $10 credit to spend during Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses between Jun 7 to June 20.

If you’ve been thinking of making a big purchase, you should check out the Prime Day sale later this month. The deals will go live on June 21st at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can ask Alexa to “keep me posted on Prime Day” to get a notification as soon as the sales go live.

Ahead of the 48-hour Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer shoppers some early exclusive offers and deals. These offers will go live today. You can read more about them in Amazon’s press release linked above.