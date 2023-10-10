Source: Backbone Backbone One $70 $100 Save $30 The Backbone One controller is one of the best controllers you can get if you're serious about mobile gaming, now at a great price. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's the perfect time to finally clear your gaming wishlist. If you are looking to get your hands on a controller for your phone, then the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller is a great pick. This controller turns your mobile device into a handheld gaming powerhouse, much like the Steam Deck. It works perfectly for a vast number of mobile games, and it feels great in the hands.

If you own the new iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max this controller also works with triple AAA titles like Resident Evil: Village and Assassin's Creed Mirage. On top of that, the controller connects to any phone easily via a USB-C, and Backbone also sells a lightning version for older iPhones. It’s built well, and there’s little to no latency in most games.

This is the perfect deal for those who dabble in mobile gaming. It’s a great gadget to have when you are out traveling and want to pass the time by playing some games. Plus, if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can enjoy a gigantic library of games thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Why the Backbone One Gaming Controller is worth checking out

If you often play games on your phone, then the Backbone One Gaming Controller is a great investment. It fits easily in your bag, and you can pop it out for a small gaming session when you’re on your way to work on the bus or in the subway. Pair it up with any cloud gaming service, and you have a portable console in your hands.

The best part is that the controller runs entirely on your phone, meaning there is no need to charge it separately. You can’t remap the buttons on it, but you will rarely need to because it is compatible with so many games.

But how does it feel? Well, for a controller that’s built for phones, it’s quite sturdy and well put together. While playing shooters like COD Mobile and Fortnite, the sticks feel responsive and smooth, and the clicky buttons make brawling in fighting games very enjoyable. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for connecting your favorite headset.

When you are done gaming on your phone, connect it to a PC and continue gaming there. Although it's not ergonomic for PC gaming, having this as a bonus feature doesn’t hurt. However you want to use it, it’s a great controller that more than justifies its price tag, and it’s quite affordable if you factor in the discount.