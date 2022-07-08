Amazon Prime Day: Everything you need to know about Amazon’s annual mega sale event

One of the best ways to save big on all your purchases is to wait for annual sale events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and, of course, Amazon Prime Day. Unless you want to purchase something immediately, these annual sale events are definitely worth the wait, as you can save hundreds of dollars on every single one of your purchases.

Over the last few years, we’ve helped our readers save a boatload on various product categories, including some great smartphones, tablets, TVs, audio equipment, amazing laptops, PC hardware and peripherals, and much more. If you missed last year’s Prime Day celebration, fret not because Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner. Keep an eye on this page as we’ll constantly update it through the two-day event with the best deals on tech products.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s annual two-day mega sale event for Prime members. Amazon hosted the first Prime Day event all the way back in 2015 on its 20th anniversary, and, thanks to the record-breaking sales during the first event, the e-commerce giant has hosted Prime Day every year since then.

During the two-day sale event, you can expect to see heavy discounts on products across all categories, including Amazon’s own Kindle and Echo product lines. Usually, Prime Day is the best time to purchase Amazon-branded products, and we don’t think this year will be any different. So, if you’ve been eyeing the new Kindle Paperwhite or one of the many Amazon Echo speakers, hold off on your purchase till next week, or you might regret it.

It’s worth reiterating that Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you haven’t subscribed or your subscription just ran out, you should head over to the Amazon Prime sign-up page and sign-up right away!

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2022 will take place in the U.S. on July 12 and 13. Like previous years, Prime Day 2022 will be a full 48-hour event, so you’ll have plenty of time to find some great deals on the products you want.

Amazon also hosts similar Prime Day events in other regions, like India. But the dates for the sales event differ based on the region. Prime Day 2022 in India will take place on July 23 and 24.

Will there be a second Prime Day event this year?

While Amazon has previously hosted Prime Day only once per year, recent reports suggest the company might host a second Prime sale event this year. Rumor has it that Amazon will host a “Prime Fall” event in the fourth quarter of this year, and the company has already notified merchant partners of the same. But we haven’t seen any official announcements, so you might not want to push your purchase off to the second event yet.

How to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals

The easiest way to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals is to follow our extensive coverage during the two-day event. We’ll update this page with all the best deals as and when we spot them. In addition, we’ll be sharing some great deals on the portal and through our social pages. So, if you don’t want to put in any effort hunting for good deals, we’d recommend giving us a follow on Twitter and Facebook.

Since we’ll be focusing on the best tech deals during Prime Day, we’d recommend adding all the other products you want to your wishlist to get notified when they go on sale. You should also check out the CamelCamelCamel and Keepa Chrome extensions to track the price of the products you want during the event.

Early Prime Day deals

Although Prime Day 2022 starts next week, Amazon has already started offering some early Prime Day deals ahead of the event.