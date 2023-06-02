Amazon is reportedly in talks with a number of leading U.S. carriers to offer mobile services to Prime members, either for free or at rock-bottom prices. That's according to Bloomberg, which says that the company has held negotiations with Verizon, T-Mobile, Dish, and AT&T about using their networks for its proposed service. According to sources quoted by the publication, the service will either be offered entirely free for Prime subscribers, or for a nominal $10 monthly fee in addition to the Prime subscription charges.

The report, however, clarifies that Amazon is yet to take any concrete decision on this front, meaning the plan could be scrapped for good if the negotiations do not turn out to be fruitful. Even if everything goes according to plan, it could take months before we can expect an official announcement from Amazon on this matter. For now, though, Amazon is denying any plans to offer cellular services to its customers. In a statement, a company spokesperson said "We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don’t have plans to add wireless at this time."

As for the carriers named in the report, both Verizon and T-Mobile denied holding any talks with Amazon about the proposed mobile service. In a statement to TechCrunch, a Verizon spokesperson said that the company is "not in negotiation with Amazon regarding the resale of the nation’s best and most reliable wireless network. Our company is always open to new and potential opportunities, but we have nothing to report at this time."

Prime subscriptions currently cost $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and includes a host of perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, free same-day shipping in many zip codes across the U.S., as well as free Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more, not to mention early access to discounted items during Prime Day sales. To top it all off, Amazon also offers a free one-year Grubhub+ membership with Prime subscriptions. Overall, Prime members already get a lot of bang for their buck, and a free (or heavily discounted) mobile service may just be the perfect icing on the cake.