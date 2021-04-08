Amazon Prime Day could happen earlier than expected this year

Amazon moved last year’s Prime Day from July to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the company’s annual event will reportedly move back to its typical summer timeframe, according to a new report.

According to Recode, citing internal and external sources, Prime Day will be held in June this year — possibly in the middle to latter part of the month. The annual event, which has been going on since 2015, offers door-busting deals to Prime members on products ranging from fashion to video games to electronics.

Prime Day typically takes place in July, but in 2020 the event was postponed to October in the U.S. With things slowly returning to normal, Amazon is allegedly moving the shopping event back to its usual summertime slot, although it’ll be a little earlier this year.

It’s unclear why Amazon is moving it up to June, and an Amazon spokesperson declined to provide any clarity. One source speaking with Recode, however, speculated the timing is being influenced by Wall Street. Amazon apparently wants to boost sales in the second quarter of the year to help with financial comparisons to the second quarter of 2020. The company’s revenue grew 40 percent last year as lockdown restrictions were being enforced across the country.

Moving Prime Day back to its normal summertime slot could actually allow Amazon to hold a similar event this fall, Recode said.

“Multiple sources said Amazon has also considered adding another shopping event around the fall, event with the return of Prime Day to summertime,” Recode said. “It’s unclear if such an additional event is still under consideration.”

Amazon has yet to announce any plans related to Prime Day, but we’ll let you know once there’s confirmation. With lockdown restrictions lifting and people slowly getting back to work, it’ll be interesting to see if Amazon can maintain the frenzied momentum from last year’s shopping bonanza.