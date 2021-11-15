Amazon Prime Video app is now available natively on macOS

Amazon has been working on new Prime features and improvements. The company announced last Thursday that it would be allowing iOS users to share 30-second clips on social media, and now it seems that Amazon has just released a new native Prime Video app for macOS users. The app takes advantage of several Apple APIs and is available to download on the Mac App Store.

As 9to5Mac reports, Amazon announced earlier today that it’s bringing Prime Video native app support to the Mac. The macOS app supports features like Picture-in-Picture (PiP), AirPlay, and in-app purchases (IAP) for subscriptions. Users can subscribe directly through Amazon’s billing system if they have a card added to their account. Otherwise, they can use Apple’s payment system if they prefer it.

If you’ve already downloaded the app on your iPhone or iPad, you will be able to find it in your “Purchased” section on the Mac App Store. That’s because it’s a universal app that uses the same listing for all Apple operating systems. The app appears to have been built using Apple’s Catalyst tools and supports both Intel and M1 Macs. However, you will only be able to install and run it on macOS 11.4 Big Sur and later versions. If you haven’t downloaded it before, you can get it for free on the App Store.

Read more: MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Review: Apple finally does justice to Pros with the M1 Max

This app syncs playback history across all of your devices. So, for example, you can resume playback on your Mac wherever you pause on iPhone. It also supports Amazon’s live sports events, such as Thursday Night football, and offline viewing. Amazon Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can buy it individually for $8.99 per month in the US.

This move by Amazon is a welcome one, considering Netflix still doesn’t have macOS app support. While it may not directly persuade customers to make the switch, it at least adds to its list of advantages and helps it to better compete with Apple TV+.

Are you an Amazon Prime Video subscriber? Let us know in the comments section below.