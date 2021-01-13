Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan offers SD streaming in India for just ₹89 per month

The Indian market is a highly competitive space for most international streaming services, thanks to a boatload of domestic alternatives that offer similar products at a mere fraction of the price. To attract more users, services like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify offer India-specific plans that fall in line with the plans offered by their desi counterparts. Amazon’s Prime membership is no different in this regard, as it offers more than one service at a very affordable price. However, it may seem like an unnecessary expenditure for those who don’t need Prime benefits for shopping or access to Prime Music. To expand its reach in the country, Amazon has now partnered with Airtel to launch a standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription for mobile users that starts at just ₹89 per month.

The new Amazon Prime Video mobile-only subscription plan is the first of its sort from the company, and it gives single-user access to the video streaming service for a period of 28 days. Airtel users can get the plan, called Prime Video Mobile Edition, through a pre-paid recharge available at an introductory price of ₹89. The plan also includes 6GB of data. If that isn’t enough for you, you can also opt for the ₹299 plan, which offers a validity of 28 days, unlimited calls, and 1.5GB of data per day. Both of these plans offer single-user access to stream SD quality content on the platform.

As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch, Airtel is also offering a 30-day free trial of Prime Video to all pre-paid users. You can get this free trial by signing up for Amazon from within the Airtel Thanks app. Additionally, Amazon is also offering a new ₹131 Prime membership plan for Airtel users that will include all Prime benefits for a period of 30 days. Furthermore, a new ₹349 Airtel recharge plan will get you access to all of Amazon Prime benefits, unlimited calling, and 2GB of data per day for 28 days. Unlike the aforementioned Prime Video Mobile Edition plans, the ₹131 and ₹349 plans will come with multi-user access to Prime Video and support for HD/UHD streaming. All the aforementioned plans will be available in the Airtel Thanks app and at all of Airtel’s recharge points across the country.