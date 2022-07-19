Amazon Prime Video gets a visual overhaul on several platforms

Amazon is rolling out a major update for the Prime Video app on several platforms. The update brings a much-needed visual overhaul to Google TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV devices. In addition, the updated UI is also available on the Prime Video app for consoles.

The refreshed Prime Video UI resembles that of Netflix and Disney+, with a large preview window at the top, followed by a new top 10 list and rows of recommended movies and TV shows sorted according to various categories. The interface also has a navigation bar along the left edge, which gives you quick access to Search, Home, Store, Live TV, Free, and My Stuff sections.

Along with the interface changes, Prime Video now also has new visual cues to indicate whether a piece of content is available in your subscription or available to rent/buy. Videos that are included in your Prime Video subscription have a blue check-mark, while those available to rent/buy have a gold shopping bag icon.

Talking about the new visual cues, Helena Cerna, global director of product management for Prime Video, told Variety, “We certainly wanted customers to understand the breadth of content available to them, with a clear ingress and being able to know which titles cost extra.”

The new Amazon Prime Video interface will start rolling out to users on the aforementioned platforms this week. In addition, it will roll out to the Prime Video app on Android. The web interface and iOS app, however, will receive the update “in the coming months.” At the moment, it is not clear if the new interface is rolling out to the Prime Video app for macOS. Check out the video embedded above for a quick overview of the new Prime Video interface.

Via: Variety