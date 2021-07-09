Amazon Prime Video rolls out full Watch Party support on Fire TV, chat-only support on mobile

In June last year, Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new feature called Watch Party. The feature allowed users to watch TV shows and movies together over the internet. At launch, it was only available on Prime Video for desktop. However, in February this year, we spotted evidence suggesting that it would soon be available on the Prime Video app and Fire TVs. It has now finally made its way to the Amazon Prime Video apps for mobile and Fire TVs.

Although Amazon hasn’t made any announcements regarding the rollout, the Watch Party FAQ section on its website now states:

Compatible devices for Watch Party playback include desktop browsers (except Apple Safari and Internet Explorer), and on FireTV devices, exclusively in the Prime Video app. In order to host or join a Watch Party on a FireTV device, you first must open the Prime Video app. Playback is not supported on mobile devices, but the latest version of the Prime Video app on your mobile device supports Watch Party chat and makes it easier to share a link to your Watch Party with family and friends.

As you can see, Fire TV devices now offer the complete Watch Party experience, while the Amazon Prime Video app for mobile offers chat-only support. This means that Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch TV shows and movies with their friends on supported Fire TVs and chat with them in real-time on mobile devices.

It isn’t clear exactly when Amazon added Watch Party support to Fire TV devices and the Prime Video app for mobile. The changelog for the latest version of the Prime Video app on Google Play doesn’t mention anything about chat-only Watch Party support. But the feature is available on the newest release.

As for Watch Party on Fire TV devices, one user in the comments of our post from February claims that they now see the feature on their Fire TV. We’re not sure if the feature is available widely or not. So make sure you drop a comment if you have received Watch Party support on your Fire TV device.