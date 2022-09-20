Amazon could unveil new Echo devices at its fall launch event later this month

Almost exactly two years ago, Amazon unveiled a new range of Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show smart home devices. Although the AZ1 Neural Edge processor-powered smart home devices are still among the best smart speakers and displays on the market, they’re due for a refresh. And Amazon could unveil the next-gen Echo lineup during its fall product launch event later this month.

The eCommerce giant has started sending out invites for an upcoming virtual launch event. According to The Verge, the event will kick off at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET on September 28. Like last year, Amazon will likely unveil a host of new devices, features, and services at the event. However, the invite doesn’t reveal any details.

Although we haven’t seen any leaks about Echo devices of late, we expect Amazon to announce a new range of Echo-branded smart speakers and displays at the upcoming event. The company might also announce new Ring products or services at the event, along with new Fire TV devices. But all of this is merely speculation at this point. Amazon might share some details in the days leading up to the event, and we’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.

For the unaware, Amazon did not launch new Echo smart speakers at its fall launch event last year. Instead, the company announced a new smart robot called Astro, which is still not available widely. The smart robot was accompanied by the Halo View fitness tracker and the Echo Show 15. In addition, Amazon showcased a new smart thermostat, video doorbell, the Ring Alarm Pro hub, and the Ring Always Home Cam security drone at last year’s event.

What do you expect to see at Amazon’s upcoming product launch event? Let us know in the comments section below.

