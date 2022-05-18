Amazon refreshes its Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets, bringing hands-free Alexa and more

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablets are great picks for entertainment, learning, and more. These versatile devices also come with affordable price tags — making them perfect for those who don’t want to spend a fortune on a tablet. Until now, the company hadn’t refreshed them since 2019. Fortunately for the Fire fans, Amazon is now back with revamped models of the Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets. The 2022 editions bring hands-free Alexa support, more RAM, longer battery lives, and other upgrades.

After three years since the last refresh, Amazon is back with new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets. This year’s editions come with plenty of new changes, making them such a steal — considering their low price tags. These tablets are now 30% faster when compared to the 2019 models, thanks to an upgraded chip. Additionally, they pack double the RAM — an increase from 1GB to 2GB. The battery life also gets some love, with the tablets now lasting around 40% longer on a single charge. And speaking of charging, Amazon has finally switched to the USB Type-C port. However, it still includes the outdated 5W brick in the box. Lastly, they both support hands-free Alexa now — allowing you to control the devices with your voice.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

These two Fire 7 tablets are almost identical, with the Kids edition costing a bit more for some additional perks. These exclusives include:

Colorful, kid-friendly cases with rugged builds for extra protection against accidental drops.

2-year worry-free guarantee.

1 year of Amazon Kids Plus — a subscription service from the company that includes educational and entertaining content aimed at children.

The regular Fire 7 starts at only $59.99 in the US. The Kids variant of it costs almost double — $109.99. You can pre-order them today, with shipping starting on June 29. It’s worth noting that the $59.99 pricing is for the ad-supported model. If you’d rather not see advertisements on your lock screen, you can pay $74.99 instead.

Do you plan on buying either of these two Amazon tablets? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Amazon