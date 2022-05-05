You can no longer purchase digital content through Amazon’s Android app

In a bid to avoid paying Google a 30% commission on all digital content purchases, Amazon has removed the ability to purchase e-books and other digital content from its shopping app on Android. Although users will still be able to download and stream content they own through the app, new purchases will only be possible through Amazon’s website or the Kindle app.

According to a recent BBC report, Amazon has implemented this change in response to a Play Store policy that requires app developers with an annual turnover of over $1million to pay a 30% commission on all in-app purchases. The e-commerce giant already has a similar policy in place for its iOS shopping app to avoid the fee imposed by Apple.

Although Amazon has not released any info on how this change might affect digital content sales, a spokesperson from the company told the BBC that the company has “carefully considered” this change. Interestingly, the BBC report highlights that Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 in April this year, following a decline in online sales.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has taken such a drastic step to avoid increased fees. Towards the end of last year, the company said that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK, citing “pretty egregious” price rises in Visa’s transaction fees. However, the company did not put this change into effect, as it was able to reach an agreement with Visa earlier this year.

Head over to the BBC’s original coverage by following the link below for more information on the change.

Source: BBC