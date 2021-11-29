For a limited time only, save up to $195 on these Ring Alarm kits

Security is one of the most essential aspects of a house. An insecure house that is vulnerable to attacks won’t feel as homely as a protected one. Thankfully, Amazon has some tempting deals this Cyber Monday that will make securing your house more affordable. With the Ring Alarm kits, you can install a security system easily and by yourself. Once you set it up, you can view and control everything through the Ring smartphone app. And thanks to Alexa support, you can even get some action done by using your voice only. It’s worth mentioning, though, that some features require a paid Ring Protect membership. These features include recording and sharing live video streams from Ring devices, calling emergency services hands-free, and more.

Ring Alarm 14-piece kit Save $130 This kit is perfect for 2-4 bedroom houses. You can grab one now for $200 only. View on Amazon

These three kits are aimed at different house sizes and personal needs. However, they all have one aim in common — securing your home conveniently. They include an intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home. And thanks to their smart features, you can receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

Ring Alarm kits include even more features. You can arm and disarm them with your voice and get mobile alerts about the sound of broken glass or smoke alarms with Alexa Guard. Additionally, you can call trained agents from your Echo who can request the dispatch of emergency responders with Alexa Guard Plus.

