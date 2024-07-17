Ring Video Doorbell 4 $49.99 $99.99 Save $50 The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p video streaming, motion-detected real-time notifications, night vision, and a built-in rechargable battery. $49.99 at Amazon

When you think of a digital doorbell with a camera on the front, there's a good chance you imagine Amazon's iconic Ring doorbell. Ever since its release, Amazon has been releasing improved models that build upon its already winning formula. If you've ever seen or used a Ring doorbell and wanted one for yourself, today's your chance, as Amazon has sliced 50% off the price of its own video doorbell down to $49.99 for Prime Day.

Related Best Amazon Echo devices in 2024 There's no shortage of Echo devices on the market, so we're highlighting the best ones you can buy right now.

This video doorbell made waves when it was first released, offering people a chance to see what's going on at their front door no matter where they are. It's also designed to work with other Amazon products, like the Echo powered by Alexa. But be quick - Prime Day is almost over, so it won't be cheap for long.

Why grab an Amazon Ring doorbell?

Out of everything around the home to become "smart," the doorbell seems like one of the least desirable items. However, it's actually one of the more useful examples, as demonstrated by how popular the Ring doorbell is. Picture this; your doorbell goes off and you want to see who's there without actually heading to the door. You can use the Ring's camera to take a peek at who's at your doorstep, and even use the built-in speaker to talk to the person on the other side.

Best of all, you can do all of this through your phone. This means you can be out of the house and somewhere else entirely when the doorbell goes off, and your phone will let you know that someone's at your door. Plus, if you suspect package thieves, you can set up a motion detector to let you know when someone is around your front door when they shouldn't be. If you do catch someone red-handed, you can use the Ring to share your photos and videos to warn others.

All in all, the Amazon Ring is the iconic smart doorbell that millions rely on daily. For $50, it's an absolute steal, and I highly recommend it for that price. Just be sure to grab it before Prime Day ends to avoid disappointment.