Amazon rolls out new Fire TV UI to smart TVs and soundbars

In September last year, Amazon unveiled a revamped Fire TV UI and two new Fire TV sticks. The new UI aimed to offer users a more personalized experience and help them discover new content on the platform. At the time, the new UI was only available on the next-gen Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite, but it rolled out to more Fire TV devices earlier this year in March. Now, Amazon has started rolling it out to even more devices, including TVs and soundbars based on the Fire TV platform.

As per a recent report from AFTVnews, Amazon has started rolling out the revamped Fire TV interface to compatible smart TVs and soundbars. Although Amazon has said in the past that all Fire TV smart TVs and soundbars will be eligible for the update, regardless of model year or manufacturer, we can’t say for sure if the update is rolling out to all models at once. But since it has started rolling out to a few models, it shouldn’t be long before it’s available on your device.

AFTVnews further notes that the second-gen Fire TV Stick is now the only device that hasn’t received the updated Fire TV UI. Older devices, like the first-gen Fire TV, first-gen Fire TV Stick, and second-gen Fire TV, are not eligible for the update.

In case you’re not familiar with the new Fire TV interface, here’s a quick refresher. The revamped UI features a new home screen that aims to help users find all their favorite content in one place. It has a new navigation menu that sits more centrally on the screen and provides access to your library, live content, and favorite apps. The UI also has a new “Find” tab that features movies, TV shows, free ad-supported content, and sports from various services. On top of that, the updated Fire TV UI comes with support for up to six personalized streaming profiles to help households with multiple users keep their recommendations separate. For more information on the new UI, check out this post.