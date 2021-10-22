Amazon Samsung sale includes deals on Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and more

If you’re looking to buy new Samsung gear, Amazon is offering deals on all kinds of Samsung products, including phones, wearables, accessories, laptops, and TVs. Tons of products are discounted, including recently-launched products like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the premium Galaxy Book Pro laptop. They’re big discounts, too, so this is the perfect time to get some holiday shopping done if you’ve been looking forward to some new Samsung products.

To help you find the perfect gift, we’ve highlighted some of the best deals below. We’ll split them up into categories so they’re easier to find.

Deals on Samsung phones and cases

If you’re looking for a new phone, Amazon’s Samsung deals give you one of the best Android phones of the year at a much lower price. You can get protection for your shiny new phone at a discount, too.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra ($250 off) Flagship Android phone The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best phones of the year, with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and an impressive quad-camera setup. The 128GB has a big discount that makes it all the more enticing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Case ($30 off) S Pen and protection Want to add an S Pen to your Galaxy S21 Ultra? The official S Pen case bundle includes the pen and protection for your phone, which also gives you a place to store the S Pen when you're not using it.

Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Case with S Pen ($30 off) Cover screen and a pen If you want even more protection, the S-View cover also protects your screen while giving you glanceable information and quick actions. You still get the S Pen and a place to store it, too.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ ($275 off) Another powerful phone If you want a powerful phone that's more affordable than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ has an even bigger discount on the 256GB model, or you can opt for the 128GB if you want it in different colors.

Galaxy S21+ S-View Flip Cover ($18 off) All-around protection To keep your Galaxy S21+ safe from all manner of drops and bumps, the S-View flip cover gives you all-around protection with a small screen for quick access to information. The versions for the regular S21 and S21 Ultra are also discounted.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Clear Standing Case ($10 off) Prop your phone up If you have a Galaxy S21+ and you wish you could always prop it up on demand, this clear standing case can do exactly that while also protecting your phone. It's not usually expensive, but now it's even cheaper.

If you want a clearer look at the deals available today, you can check them out here.

Deals on Samsung wearables and accessories

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch 4, which is the first smartwatch to come with the new version of Wear OS developed by Google and Samsung. It also has the latest Galaxy Buds models discounted right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($90 off) Wear OS smartwatch The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a very recent launch, but it's already getting a pretty big discount of nearly 30%. The discount applies to all colors and sizes, too. This smartwatch has a brand-new chipset and it's running the latest version of Wear OS developed by Samsung and Google with support for new apps.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ($50 off + SmartTag) Premium sound and an item tracker The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also a recent launch for Samsung, and they give you premium sound in a variety of different colors. Not only are they much cheaper now, but you can also get a Galaxy SmartTag tracker with them for free to keep tabs on valuable items.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($60 off) Samsung's flagship earbuds The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro aren't as new as the Galaxy Buds 2, but they have some advantages still, including a better water resistance rating and features like in-ear detection. Plus, they come in different colors, which you might like better.

Laptops

If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best premium Windows devices you can buy today, and the Amazon sale makes it even more appealing. It has high-end specs, a fantastic AMOLED display, and it’s incredibly thin and light, particularly the 13-inch model. With a massive $360 discount, it’s definitely worth checking out.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($360 off) The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is a premium laptop featuring a high-resolution AMOLED display, high-end specs including the latest Intel processors, and a surprisingly lightweight design. This discount makes it all the more enticing, and you can also get a discount on the 15.6-inch model.

There’s also a deal on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 if you’re looking for a cheap laptop for a young child or very light use.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 ($70 off) The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a cheap entry-level Chromebook ideal for young children or those who don't need a lot of power. With an intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, it's not flashy, but it's good enough for what it sets out to do.

Samsung TV and audio deals

Samsung The Frame 65-inch ($500 off) Centerpiece TV Samsung's The Frame TV is designed to fit in with the interior design of modern spaces, meant to look like a picture frame. It supports 4K HDR and it's a smart TV with Alexa built-in. Multiple sizes are also discounted, so you can choose what fits your space.

Samsung Neo QLED 85-inch TV ($1,702 off) Big high-end TV If you're looking to upgrade your living room setup, Samsungs Neo QLED 'TVs are also seeing huge discounts, with the 85-inch model dropping the most, by 34%. At this price, this is an absolutely fantastic TV for your home theater.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K 65-inch TV ($1,002 off) So many pixels Want the latest and greatest in resolution? Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs are also getting some discount, with the 65-inch model having the biggest drop - almost 30%. It's a great way to ensure you'll be future-ready.

Samsung The Terrace 65-inch Full Sun ($2,002 off) Outdoor TV Have you ever wanted to lounge around in your backyard watching TV? Samsung's The Terrace is designed for outdoor use so you can still see it easily under sunlight and without worrying about damage from rain. Multiple models are discounted, so you can choose based on sizes and your usual weather conditions.

Samsung The Premiere 120 Projector ($1,002 off) An even bigger screen If you want the biggest screen possible without the trouble of mounting a huge TV, Samsung's The Premiere is a high-quality projector that can project images up to 120 inches in size at 4K resolution. There's also a more expensive model with HDR support and an even bigger image.

Samsung S61A soundbar ($130 off) Soundbar with Alexa If you want to upgrade your audio experience without a complicated setup, this soundbar is going to give you an immersive surround sound experience with 5-channel audio, in addition to featuring Alexa support, AirPlay 2, and tap-to-play functionality for Android phones. It's nearly

You can find deals on different TV sizes at Amazon here, and there are also other deals on some Samsung audio products here.

Storage

If you need extra storage space for your files or apps, there are a couple of deals on Samsung products at Amazon. First off, the Samsung T7 portable SSD in blue is $40 off of its usual price, making it just $129 for 1TB of storage. With speeds up to 1,050MB/s, this is a very fast external SSD, and a great way to back up your files or take them on the go.

Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD ($40 off) The Samsung T7 portable SSD gives you 1TB of storage you can take with you anywhere, and it supports transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s. It's available in three different colors, with blue being the cheapest right now.

For portable devices like smartphones or the Nintendo Switch, there’s also a microSD card on sale. You can get 512GB of storage for just $54.99 instead of the usual $69.99, giving you enough space to store plenty of apps, games, and files.

Vacuum cleaners

Finally, if you’re looking for ways to keep your home clean, Samsung has a few appliances that might help with that. We won’t go far outside the reach of XDA’s usual coverage, but you can get a Jet Bot Robot Vacuum, which can clean your house automatically. You can control it with a dedicated app or using voice commands with Bixby, Google Assistant or Alexa. It usually costs $599.99, but right now it’s going for just $385.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vaccum ($215 off) The Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum is an automated vaccum cleaner that can be controlled via the SmartThings app or using voice commands to clean your house more easily.

For $100 more, you can also buy the Jet Bot with an automatic cleaning station so it can empty itself automatically when it’s full. If you’re more of a manual cleaner, you can check out the rest of the deals on Samsung vacuum cleaners at Amazon.